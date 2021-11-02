DCCI for long-term innovative financing for infrastructure development

Private sector needs long term vibrant, innovative and structured infrastructure financing and development of bond market for expeditious growth.

Experts made the suggestion at a webinar on "Bridging the infrastructure gap through credit solutions in Bangladesh" jointly organized by Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The event was held under the auspicious of Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 where experts have suggested creating an alternative source of financing for private sector development, said a press release.

Speaking as chief guest Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman Fazlur Rahman said the government's main job is to play the role of facilitator for private sector to act properly.

The present government has opened up almost all sectors like power, airlines, televisions, mobile, banking, insurance, universities to be operated by efficient infrastructure, he added.

He said "the per capita income of Bangladesh increased to US$2,227. For long term sustainable infrastructure financing, we need to think of more strategies to go the next level."

He said infrastructure financing has been improved in the country. "All kinds of financing have improved, he said, adding but what we need is to create a vibrant structured bond market in our country," he said.

Special Guest Md Nojibur Rahman, Chairman, Capital Market Stabilisation Fund and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said that the boom of infrastructure development in Bangladesh is going on.

"We need capital and long term financing. Domestic finance is not enough for that. Guarantco is doing well in this regard. Bangladesh Bank and regulatory bodies are very supportive now and this is a positive sign for the private sector," he added.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said Infrastructure is critical enabler of compounding industrialization and economic development. Substantial investment in infrastructure is needed to accelerate trade and economic growth, he added.

To improve infrastructural competitiveness, he said, investment to be made in wide-ranging infrastructure projects though they are relatively inadequate.

"Our infrastructure development is heavily reliant on public sector financing which hovers around 4 percent to GDP whereas most of our neighboring economies maintain it within 5 percent to 10 percent.



