Bangladesh seeks Russian investment in railway sector

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Business Correspondent

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy calls on Bangladesh Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujon at Rail Bhaban, in Dhaka on Monday. The Minister urged for Russian investment in Bangladesh railways, during the talks and remembered Russian co0ntributions during Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Monday sought Russain investment in Bangladesh's railway sector.
The Minister said this when Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy called on him at the Railway Bhaban in the cit, says a press release from the Railways Ministry.
"We are seeking foreign investment in the railway sector. Work on different projects is underway and more projects will be taken soon for the improvement of railway services under a master plan," he said.
"We are procuring new coaches and engines. New rail tracks are being constructed while bridges are being constructed and renovated. Russian investors could invest in these sectors and establish a training institute jointly with Bangladesh," said the minister.
When Alexander Mantytskiy invited the minister to visit his country Nurul Islam accepted the invitation saying that he will visit Russia at a suitable time next month to see their rail communication system, technology and coach and engine making factories.
Railways Secretary Selim Reza was, among others, present at the meeting.


