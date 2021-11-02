DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid volatile trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed the indicators on the other bourse - Chittagong Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up amid volatile trade on Monday.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined for the second day on Monday by 2.90 points or 0.04 per cent to 6,998, after losing more than 61 points in the previous day.

However, two other indices edged higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gained 5.10 points to 2,625 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 3.96 points to 1,474 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE however, dropped below Tk 13 billion-mark again and amounted to Tk 12.75 billion, down 22 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 16.37 billion. Of the 376 issues traded, 205 ended lower, 133 higher and 38 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.28 billion changing hands, followed by Fortune Shoes (Tk 598 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 584 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 489 million) and Delta Life Insurance (Tk 471 million).

Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills was the top gainer, rising 9.71 per cent while Midas Financing was the worst lower, losing 8.37 per cent. A total number of 195,639 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 291.27 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market cap of DSE stood at Tk 5,590 billion on Monday, down slightly from Tk 5,595 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 58 points to settle at 20,539 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 34 points to close at 12,340.

Of the issues traded, 136 declined, 128 advanced and 24 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 13.28 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 431 million.





