

BD Stockholm Embassy, BIDA hosts business webinar

The Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden Md Nazmul Islam and the Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mrs Alexandra Berg von Linde delivered Welcome Remarks.

Ambassador Md Nazmul Islam highlighted the achievements of Bangladesh in recent years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He viewed that the government has given the highest priority to augmenting private investment in Bangladesh to fulfil the country's growth aspirations and moving the economy to a higher growth trajectory we are looking forward for further boost investment- private, public and foreign.

Highlighting Bangladesh's having the most liberal policy in South Asia, Ambassador Islam hoped that the potential investors would be encouraged by such investment-friendly environment and be partners of our development journey on a win-win basis.

Mrs Alexandra Berg von Linde in her welcome remarks highlighted the potentials of Bangladesh, economic and social progress in last five decades and prominent social indicators which have improved significantly.

Referring to the presence of more than fifty Swedish companies in Bangladesh, Ambassador Alexandra viewed that there are potentials for stronger commercial relations in the areas of circularity, digitalization and urban planning and sustainability.

There were Video and PowerPoint presentations from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA). The presentations displayed the various business opportunities and offers of the government of Bangladesh. A brief discussion on various projects in Bangladesh was also made.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam gave the keynote speech. He briefed about the congenial business atmosphere that remained in Bangladesh.

He discussed on the initiatives taken by the government. He discussed on the various sectors in Bangladesh where foreigners can invest. He mentioned that BIDA is working with all the relevant authorities in Bangladesh for necessary reforms also. He requested the prospective Swedish investors to reap the benefit from the very best friendly business environment of Bangladesh.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Vice-President Md Amin Helaly, President of Sweden-Bangladesh Business Council (SBBC) Ms Nathalie Tranefeldt, Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh (NCCI) President Tahrin Aman, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Ambassador Jens Odlander from the Swedish Foreign Ministry contributed the webinar as distinguished panellists.

The high-level panel discussion was followed by an interactive Q/A & Open Discussion session. Different CEOs and representatives from Swedish companies attended the webinar. Mr Avijit Chowdhury, Executive Member (Additional Secretary), BIDA concluded the webinar and Embassy's First Secretary and Head of Chancery Mr Md Morshedur Rahman Talukder moderated the whole session.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Stockholm in collaboration with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) hosted a business webinar titled 'Bangladesh: A right destination for your business and investment' on 26 October 2021. The webinar discussed investment opportunities in Bangladesh.The Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden Md Nazmul Islam and the Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mrs Alexandra Berg von Linde delivered Welcome Remarks.Ambassador Md Nazmul Islam highlighted the achievements of Bangladesh in recent years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He viewed that the government has given the highest priority to augmenting private investment in Bangladesh to fulfil the country's growth aspirations and moving the economy to a higher growth trajectory we are looking forward for further boost investment- private, public and foreign.Highlighting Bangladesh's having the most liberal policy in South Asia, Ambassador Islam hoped that the potential investors would be encouraged by such investment-friendly environment and be partners of our development journey on a win-win basis.Mrs Alexandra Berg von Linde in her welcome remarks highlighted the potentials of Bangladesh, economic and social progress in last five decades and prominent social indicators which have improved significantly.Referring to the presence of more than fifty Swedish companies in Bangladesh, Ambassador Alexandra viewed that there are potentials for stronger commercial relations in the areas of circularity, digitalization and urban planning and sustainability.There were Video and PowerPoint presentations from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA). The presentations displayed the various business opportunities and offers of the government of Bangladesh. A brief discussion on various projects in Bangladesh was also made.BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam gave the keynote speech. He briefed about the congenial business atmosphere that remained in Bangladesh.He discussed on the initiatives taken by the government. He discussed on the various sectors in Bangladesh where foreigners can invest. He mentioned that BIDA is working with all the relevant authorities in Bangladesh for necessary reforms also. He requested the prospective Swedish investors to reap the benefit from the very best friendly business environment of Bangladesh.Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Vice-President Md Amin Helaly, President of Sweden-Bangladesh Business Council (SBBC) Ms Nathalie Tranefeldt, Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh (NCCI) President Tahrin Aman, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Ambassador Jens Odlander from the Swedish Foreign Ministry contributed the webinar as distinguished panellists.The high-level panel discussion was followed by an interactive Q/A & Open Discussion session. Different CEOs and representatives from Swedish companies attended the webinar. Mr Avijit Chowdhury, Executive Member (Additional Secretary), BIDA concluded the webinar and Embassy's First Secretary and Head of Chancery Mr Md Morshedur Rahman Talukder moderated the whole session.