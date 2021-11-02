Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB sold treasury bills worth Tk 58,132cr in 3 months

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) sold treasury bills worth Tk 58,132 crore to the scheduled banks in August to October period to contain excess liquidity in the country's banking sector.
The central bank has adopted the strategy of mopping up money supply in the market after the announcement of its monetary policy for fiscal year 2021-2022 as it found diversion of money to the non-productive sectors by banks amid a huge surplus in liquidity.
The liquidity in the banking sector was around Tk 2.2 lakh crore in July while the amount was around Tk 1.4 lakh crore in the same month of the previous year.
In June 2021, the amount of excess liquidity in the banks increased to an all-time high of Tk 2.31 lakh crore. The central bank sold BB bills worth Tk 19,262 crore in October after collecting Tk 19,224 crore in September and Tk 19,645.5 crore in August.
In October, the central bank offered a higher rate of yield against BB bills compared with the rates offered in the previous month as the demand for money on the market has gradually increased with the reopening of economic activities after the withdrawal of Covid restrictions in August.
So, the demand for money on the call money market also increased in October. In October, the yield rates against the seven-day BB bills were between 1.74 per cent and 1.95 per cent.
In September, banks received interests ranging from 0.94 per cent to 1.75 per cent against the seven-day BB bills. Once the bills mature, banks get back the money they pay the central bank on the day of auction, a BB official said.
The central bank keeps money only against the immature BB bills, the official said.  Apart from the auctions of BB bills, sales of dollars on the interbank money market by the central bank are also reducing currency circulation on the money market.
BB officials said that the central bank had sold more than $1.2 billion in the four months (July-October) of FY21 through the interbank money market amid a growing import payment-induced demand for the global currency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
India petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day
DBH posts 49pc profit growth
Ryanair loss narrows sharply as skies reopen
NBR publishes draft of Income Tax Act
'BD may sign free trade deal with major trading partners'
Gold stuck in a range as investors look ahead to Fed meet
Foodpanda launches ‘pandago’ for quick delivery


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft