BB sold treasury bills worth Tk 58,132cr in 3 months

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) sold treasury bills worth Tk 58,132 crore to the scheduled banks in August to October period to contain excess liquidity in the country's banking sector.

The central bank has adopted the strategy of mopping up money supply in the market after the announcement of its monetary policy for fiscal year 2021-2022 as it found diversion of money to the non-productive sectors by banks amid a huge surplus in liquidity.

The liquidity in the banking sector was around Tk 2.2 lakh crore in July while the amount was around Tk 1.4 lakh crore in the same month of the previous year.

In June 2021, the amount of excess liquidity in the banks increased to an all-time high of Tk 2.31 lakh crore. The central bank sold BB bills worth Tk 19,262 crore in October after collecting Tk 19,224 crore in September and Tk 19,645.5 crore in August.

In October, the central bank offered a higher rate of yield against BB bills compared with the rates offered in the previous month as the demand for money on the market has gradually increased with the reopening of economic activities after the withdrawal of Covid restrictions in August.

So, the demand for money on the call money market also increased in October. In October, the yield rates against the seven-day BB bills were between 1.74 per cent and 1.95 per cent.

In September, banks received interests ranging from 0.94 per cent to 1.75 per cent against the seven-day BB bills. Once the bills mature, banks get back the money they pay the central bank on the day of auction, a BB official said.

The central bank keeps money only against the immature BB bills, the official said. Apart from the auctions of BB bills, sales of dollars on the interbank money market by the central bank are also reducing currency circulation on the money market.

BB officials said that the central bank had sold more than $1.2 billion in the four months (July-October) of FY21 through the interbank money market amid a growing import payment-induced demand for the global currency.





