Remittance inflow fell by 20pc to $7.06b in July-Oct

Remittance inflow from expatriates declined by $1.82 billion or 20 per cent to $7.06 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year from $8.88 billion over the corresponding period of last fiscal.

In the mean time October remittance also fell by $80 million to $1.65 billion from $1.73 billion in September this year, according to Bangladesh Bank source. On the other hand October remittance in the last year was $2.10 billion which is 21 percent less this year.

Stakeholders talking to the Daily Observer said the 2 per cent cash incentive offered by the government on inward remittances coupled with the central bank's initiatives to ensure a time and cost-effective money transfer process encouraged Bangladeshi migrants to send home more money even amid the pandemic crisis. But it is now declining.

Economic instability in gulf countries amid falling oil price last year and job losses of migrant workers, however, have caused the remittance growth to slow down in recent months, they said.

The central bank in its financial stability report for the year 2020 apprehended slumps in oil prices might affect Bangladesh as the oil-dependent countries are also major senders of the country's migrant labourers.

"Depressed oil prices, in effect, reduced imports and production costs of local producers, which helped to absorb some inflationary pressure in the domestic economy of Bangladesh. On the other hand, it may represent some future implications on remittance from oil-dependent Gulf economies, though Bangladesh received steady flow of remittance during the fall of oil prices," said the report.

The country's remittance earnings reached all-time high of $24.78 billion last year.

Robust inflows of remittance amid low import expenditure took the foreign exchange reserves at record high at $48 billion on August this year.

According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, the number of overseas jobs held by Bangladeshi expatriates rose from 181 thousands in 2020 to 195 thousands during the January-May period of this year.

More than 0.7 million newly recruited Bangladeshis went abroad in 2019, but only 217 thousands workers migrated abroad last year, as revealed by data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

In the first five months of this year, 195 thousands Bangladeshis have left the country for employment abroad.

A senior banker involved in receiving remittance said in the pandemic period many workers returned Bangladesh with their all savings and due to that remittance was higher that time.

He said but after staying at home for long they have returned to their works palace and have just started working. As a result remittance inflow is slowing down.

He said it may increase in the coming months as the Middle-East countries are recovering from their pandemic hit slow growth.









