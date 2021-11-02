Video
Only Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to go ahead

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

OSLO, Nov 1: The Nobel Peace Prize laureates will be able collect their awards in Oslo in December, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said, unlike in Stockholm where the other Nobel ceremonies have been cancelled due to the pandemic for the second year running.
Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, who braved the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule, won the Nobel Peace Prize this year, in an endorsement of free speech under fire worldwide.
All but one of the Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm. The Peace Prize is the only one awarded in Oslo. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided this year's Peace Prize award ceremony will be an in-person event taking place in Oslo City Hall on Dec. 10, it said.    -REUTERS


