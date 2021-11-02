Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi says 'pointless' dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

RIYADH, Nov 1: The Gulf diplomatic crisis with Lebanon deepened Sunday, with Saudi Arabia saying dealing with Beirut was "pointless" due to Iran-backed Hezbollah's dominance, and the UAE pressing its citizens to leave the country.
The developments, sparked by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi's remarks on the Yemen war, have dealt a fresh blow to crisis-hit Lebanon, where a fragile government is struggling to secure international aid, including from wealthy Arab countries.
"There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iranian proxies over the scene," Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya television in an interview on Sunday.
"This is what worries us and makes dealing with Lebanon pointless for the kingdom and for, I think, Gulf countries."
Kordahi, who was nominated by the Marada Movement -- a Christian party allied to Hezbollah -- said Yemen's Huthi rebels were "defending themselves... against an external aggression" and slammed as "futile" a Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.
The comments were aired this week but made in August, before he became a minister.
Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon's envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut, with Bahrain and Kuwait quickly following suit.
The United Arab Emirates has recalled its diplomats from Lebanon in "solidarity" with the kingdom, and on Sunday it urged its citizens to leave the country "as soon as possible".
Saudi Arabia also suspended all imports from Lebanon.
The foreign ministry said it took the measures after the "insulting" remarks on the Yemen war, but also due to the influence of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.
Prince Faisal said Sunday that the problem in Lebanon was "the continuous dominance of Hezbollah over the political system", and the Lebanese government's inability to steer Lebanon "out of this tunnel".
The issue went "beyond a statement or particular position", he said, adding that Hezbollah's role requires "reform and comprehensive revision".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand, Australia, Israel ease travel curbs
Only Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to go ahead
Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit over 'security'
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
Saudi says 'pointless' dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon
Iran rejects West over nuclear 'concerns'
Carbon capture facilities reverse climate change?
Victorious Japan PM Kishida lays out broad policy plans


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft