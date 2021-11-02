Saudi says 'pointless' dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon

RIYADH, Nov 1: The Gulf diplomatic crisis with Lebanon deepened Sunday, with Saudi Arabia saying dealing with Beirut was "pointless" due to Iran-backed Hezbollah's dominance, and the UAE pressing its citizens to leave the country.

The developments, sparked by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi's remarks on the Yemen war, have dealt a fresh blow to crisis-hit Lebanon, where a fragile government is struggling to secure international aid, including from wealthy Arab countries.

"There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iranian proxies over the scene," Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya television in an interview on Sunday.

"This is what worries us and makes dealing with Lebanon pointless for the kingdom and for, I think, Gulf countries."

Kordahi, who was nominated by the Marada Movement -- a Christian party allied to Hezbollah -- said Yemen's Huthi rebels were "defending themselves... against an external aggression" and slammed as "futile" a Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

The comments were aired this week but made in August, before he became a minister.

Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon's envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut, with Bahrain and Kuwait quickly following suit.

The United Arab Emirates has recalled its diplomats from Lebanon in "solidarity" with the kingdom, and on Sunday it urged its citizens to leave the country "as soon as possible".

Saudi Arabia also suspended all imports from Lebanon.

The foreign ministry said it took the measures after the "insulting" remarks on the Yemen war, but also due to the influence of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Prince Faisal said Sunday that the problem in Lebanon was "the continuous dominance of Hezbollah over the political system", and the Lebanese government's inability to steer Lebanon "out of this tunnel".

The issue went "beyond a statement or particular position", he said, adding that Hezbollah's role requires "reform and comprehensive revision". -AFP











