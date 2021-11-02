Video
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:48 PM
Foreign News

Iran rejects West over nuclear 'concerns'

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

TEHRAN, Nov 1: Iran repeated Monday its insistence its nuclear programme was peaceful, two days after the US, Britain, France and Germany expressed their "grave" concern on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran that Western positions were "incompatible with reality and will not bring constructive results".
The Western statement on Saturday, a joint declaration after bilateral meetings by leaders on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome, followed their discussions of Iran's offer to resume discussions on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna.    -AFP


