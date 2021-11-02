

Carbon capture facilities reverse climate change?

It is the world's biggest such complex and, according to its operators, will capture 4,000 tonnes of the greenhouse gas per year in boxes the size of shipping containers. This will then be funnelled deep underground to transform - astonishingly - into harmless rock.

As world leaders meet in Glasgow for COP26, the United Nations' climate summit, scientists are touting this cutting-edge yet costly technology as a key solution to the climate crisis.

Others warn its high price and voracious appetite for energy are obstacles to neutralising emissions on a global scale. Its fiercest critics brand it a naive and unproven tactic that offers the worst polluters a smokescreen.

But with plans under way for even larger "direct air capture" operations than the one in Iceland, proponents say this pioneering technology can help humanity to make the world carbon neutral and limit heating to the internationally agreed target of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Direct air capture is absolutely essential for achieving net zero," said Professor Stuart Haszeldine, an expert in CO2 storage and climate engineering at the University of Edinburgh.

"We have to have technological solutions to get ourselves out of this problem that technology has created. I'm all in favour of planting trees and rewilding, but none of those in themselves is enough. Direct air capture, together with using much less fossil fuel, is part of the remedy."

A half hour's drive outside of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, the carbon-capture plant in Iceland opened in September and uses human-sized fans to draw air into its ducts. There, CO2 builds up on a dense filter before being freed by 100C (212F) blasts of heat from renewable geothermal energy, supplied by the island's volcanic underbelly.

The gas is then dissolved in water and pumped through pores and cracks of basalt rock as deep as 2,000 metres (6,600 feet) below ground. There, it cools, reacts with minerals and, within two years, changes from a climate-heating gas into risk-free rock.

-AL JAZEERA





