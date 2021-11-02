Video
Victorious Japan PM Kishida lays out broad policy plans

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

TOKYO, Nov 1: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, invigorated by a surprisingly robust election victory, signalled on Monday he would pursue defence insurance policies geared toward deterring China, tackle local weather change and speed up restoration from the pandemic.
Kishida's conservative Liberal Democratic Celebration (LDP) defied predictions and held onto its single social gathering majority in a Sunday election, solidifying his place as head of the fractious social gathering and giving him a freer hand in parliament, with restoration from the coronavirus pandemic - together with an additional finances - taking precedence.
Some had feared that Kishida, solely in energy for a month, might change into one other considered one of Japan's short-term prime ministers, however the election outcomes - which set shares surging in reduction - will permit him to place his personal stamp on insurance policies forward of an higher home election subsequent summer season.
The LDP's strong victory in Japan's parliamentary election additionally eased bond market fears of huge bond issuance as a result of it can probably take stress off Kishida to inflate the dimensions of a pandemic-relief stimulus bundle.    -REUTERS


