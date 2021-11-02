Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Morrison lied over sub deal: Macron

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

ROME, Nov 1: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australia's prime minister outright lied to him over a cancelled submarine deal, deepening an already fraught diplomatic crisis.
"I don't think. I know," Macron said when asked by Australian media if Scott Morrison was untruthful in their private dealings.
Both leaders are attending the G20 in Rome and a major UN-backed climate summit in Glasgow, but the weeks-long spat continues to trail them.
In September, Australia's leader without warning tore up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines.
At the same time, Morrison revealed he had been in secret talks to acquire US or British nuclear subs.
Furious, Paris denounced the decision as a "stab in the back" and recalled its ambassador, who is only now getting back to work Down Under.
Australian media asked Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit whether he thought the Australian leader had been untruthful to him in private meetings.
The French president left little doubt about his view, stressing the need for mutual "respect".
"You have to behave in line and consistently with this value," he said.
Macron crossed paths with Morrison at the G20, and spoke on the phone earlier this week, telling him that a "relationship of trust" had been broken between France and Australia.
The pair are yet to sit down for formal talks, although the French ambassador is set to meet Australia's foreign minister in Sydney on Monday.
In Rome, the French leader seemed to have made more progress in clearing the air with US President Joe Biden.
On Friday, Biden admitted to his French counterpart that Washington had been "clumsy" in the way it handled the deal, and said, "We have no better ally than France." Morrison on Sunday defended his behaviour, refuting Macron's view and denying that he lied to the French leader at a private meeting in June.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand, Australia, Israel ease travel curbs
Only Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to go ahead
Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit over 'security'
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
Saudi says 'pointless' dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon
Iran rejects West over nuclear 'concerns'
Carbon capture facilities reverse climate change?
Victorious Japan PM Kishida lays out broad policy plans


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft