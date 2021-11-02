Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sociedad back on top of Liga after Basque derby draw

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

MADRID, NOV 1: Real Sociedad returned to the top of La Liga on Sunday but their joy was tempered by having to share the points after an injury-time strike for Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao in a 1-1 draw.
Alexander Isak gave Sociedad a 58th-minute lead from the penalty spot.
But just as they were contemplating opening a three-point advantage over Real Madrid and Sevilla at the top, Bilbao levelled in stoppage time thanks to an Iker Muniain free-kick which deceieved Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
Earlier Sunday, Yannick Carrasco's blistering strike set Atletico Madrid on the way to a 3-0 victory over Real Betis, keeping the reigning champions within three points of the leaders.
Belgium international Carrasco hammered in the opening goal at the Wanda Metropolitano on 26 minutes before Betis defender German Pezzella bizarrely headed a corner into his own net in the second half.
Joao Felix came off the bench to wrap up just a second win in five outings for Atletico, who moved above Betis. They are two points behind Real Madrid and Sevilla and three back from Real Sociedad.
"It was definitely the match where we've been the most consistent," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone, forced to watch from the stands after his red card in Thursday's 2-2 draw at Levante.
"We controlled the game at all times and played the way we wanted to play. We played as a team." Carrasco made the breakthrough, collecting a pass from Angel Correa and twisting past Martin Montoya before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sociedad back on top of Liga after Basque derby draw
Ibrahimovic free-kick keeps Milan in touch with Napoli
Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw
Barcelona in limbo for pivotal game against Dynamo Kiev
Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge
Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Manchester Utd?
Malik's Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia
Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft