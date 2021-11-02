Ibrahimovic free-kick keeps Milan in touch with Napoli



AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and AC Milan on October 31, 2021 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. photo: AFP

The Sweden striker, who turned 40 earlier this month, also thought he had scored his 400th goal in domestic leagues but was denied a second of the encounter with VAR finding offside in the second half.

Stefano Pioli's side finished the game down a man as left-back Theo Hernandez was shown a red card for a shoulder challenge.

"Every now and then, I pull a surprise! You must always give it a go, as failure is part of success, so you keep trying," Ibrahimovic told DAZN about his free-kick clocked at at 101km/h.

"It usually goes quicker! At least 200kmh! I think I must be slowing my shot in old age," he added.

Milan were under pressure after Napoli had opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table after claiming the spoils in a 1-0 derby victory over Salernitana.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Ibrahimovic broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark.

He drove home a low free kick after Rick Karsdorp's foul on Rafael Leao.

Ibrahimovic believed he had claimed a second, and a fourth for the campaign, but VAR adjudged him to be offside, after 50 minutes.

Milan eventually claimed a second as Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie converted from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

The 18-time Italian champions' hopes of claiming the three points appeared to be dealt a blow with 25 minutes to play as France defender Hernandez was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

They were then given a scare late on as Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo had an 81st minute header blocked on the line before their former midfielder Stephan El Shaarawy claimed an additional time consolation effort.

Earlier, Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored as league leaders Napoli overcame lowly Salernitana.

Zielinski claimed his second goal of the season with half an hour left at the Arechi Stadium as both sides finished with 10 men.

Napoli were without in-form Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen due to injury, with captain Lorenzo Insigne on the bench.

They failed to create a clear first-half chance.

"Insigne has a muscular fatigue, he was at risk of getting hurt," Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said. -AFP





