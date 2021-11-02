Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw

LIVERPOOL, NOV 1: Jurgen Klopp criticised the way Liverpool responded to squandering a two-goal lead as Brighton claimed a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane had put the Reds 2-0 in front after 24 minutes but Graham Potter's team fought back with goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard either side of half-time.

It was just the sixth time Liverpool failed to win a Premier League home game after leading by two goals.

Yves Bissouma hit the post and Trossard had a late goal disallowed for offside as the Seagulls threatened to complete a remarkable comeback win.

"In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language I didn't like it all," the German said.

"It was like, 'Oh my God, it's really tough'. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

"The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn't do that and that's a problem." -AFP





