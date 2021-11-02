Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barcelona in limbo for pivotal game against Dynamo Kiev

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

MADRID, NOV 1: Barcelona go into the biggest game of their season so far against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday without the previous coach and still waiting for the next one to arrive.
Barca president Joan Laporta said on Friday he should have sacked Ronald Koeman sooner, that the club had been "dangerously drifting" and the situation was "unsustainable".
Xavi Hernandez is expected to be Koeman's successor and the return of one of the club's greatest ever players, from the iconic team of Pep Guardiola, will be hugely popular with both the players and Barcelona supporters.
Yet removing Koeman days before the trip to Kiev looks like a gamble, not least because it assumes the team had a worse chance of winning under him than they do now under interim coach Sergi Barjuan.
"In principle, Sergi will be on the bench in Kiev," said Laporta.
After deciding to wait in the summer and then again last month, Laporta might have held off another week until the international break, when a two-week hiatus would have offered more space to appoint a replacement.
Instead, Barcelona will have faced Alaves, Dynamo and perhaps Celta Vigo without either Koeman or the new coach, who is expected to be Xavi even if his current club Al Sadd appear keen to offer some resistance.
After losing both of their opening games 3-0 to Bayern Munich and Benfica, Barcelona gave themselves hope with a scrappy 1-0 win over Dynamo at home last time out.
But another victory in the reverse fixture remains crucial, given Barca will finish the group stage at home to Benfica and then away at Bayern Munich, when few would expect them to pick up anything other than a defeat. If they fail to get out of Group E and come third, Barcelona would have to win the Europa League to make up for the prize money lost.
All of which puts a lot of responsibility on Barjuan, the former Barcelona defender who played more than 200 times for the club and was given his debut by Johan Cruyff.
"We have Sergi, who is a club man and knows the system," said Laporta.
"He was part of the best teams in the history of Barca like the Dream Team and he understands our philosophy.  "The philosophy is clear: a style of football that has given us the most success. Sergi knows this squad in depth and will be able to work with it."
Barjuan's coaching career has been largely underwhelming, with his Barca B team sitting 11th, 12 points behind the league leaders in their competition.
He picked a starting line-up for the 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday that retained many of the ideas of Koeman, with Sergino Dest starting again in the front three, Eric Garcia in central defence and Oscar Mingueza at right back.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sociedad back on top of Liga after Basque derby draw
Ibrahimovic free-kick keeps Milan in touch with Napoli
Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw
Barcelona in limbo for pivotal game against Dynamo Kiev
Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge
Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Manchester Utd?
Malik's Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia
Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft