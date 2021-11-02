Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Malik's Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

ABU DHABI, NOV 1: Veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik said on Monday Pakistan's morale was "high" from last month's win over India ahead of this week's Twenty20 World Cup match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan have raced to three wins in as many games starting with a resounding ten-wicket opening fixture victory over arch-rivals India followed by New Zealand and Afghanistan.
They need another win to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.
"The morale in the camp is high," said 39-year-old Malik before Tuesday's meeting.
"When you win games, the confidence level is quite high in the dressing room. Everyone is looking forward to playing the rest of the games we have left in the tournament.
"When you start your tournament against a big team (India) and then you win that game, then everything comes in your dressing room."
Malik, whose tennis star wife Sania Mirza is from India, refused to comment on their arch-rival's abysmal show in the event, saying "we are focused on our own performance and not looking around."
Malik praised the intensity in the set-up.
"Obviously when you start the tournament, the goal is to give your best shot as a team," he said.
"But since I've joined the team, I've seen Pakistan teams practise sessions and the way they have been dealing with pressure from the world until now, it's been exceptionally well," he added.
Pakistan have never played a Twenty20 international against Namibia while they won the only ODI between the two sides in the 2003 World Cup (50 overs) with a 171-run margin in South Africa.
But Malik said Namibia, who qualified from the first round and have beaten Scotland, will not be taken lightly.
"To be honest, we are not thinking any different because T20 format is where you can't take the opposition lightly," he said.
"And we are fully confident, so we are looking forward for the game."
Pakistan have played the same eleven in all three games but considering a relatively easier opponent, ranked 15th in the world in the format, they could rotate their side.
Malik admitted bio-secure confinement for the players in the Covid-19 restriction is a challenge.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sociedad back on top of Liga after Basque derby draw
Ibrahimovic free-kick keeps Milan in touch with Napoli
Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw
Barcelona in limbo for pivotal game against Dynamo Kiev
Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge
Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Manchester Utd?
Malik's Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia
Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft