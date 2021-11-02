Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

DUBAI, NOV 1: India captain Virat Kohli admitted his team was "not brave enough" after an eight-wicket rout by New Zealand left their Twenty20 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread on Sunday.
Fast bowler Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets to restrict India to 110 for seven after being invited to bat first in the Super 12 clash in Dubai.
Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, who made 49, put on 72 runs for the second wicket as the Kiwis romped home in 14.3 overs and handed India their second straight loss of the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah denied Mitchell his maiden fifty but the wicket proved a minor blemish for New Zealand, who bounced back from their opening loss to group-toppers Pakistan.
India, who lost their first Super 12 match to Pakistan by 10 wickets, are in danger of missing the semi-finals.
They have no points from two games while old rivals Pakistan lead the way with six points and Afghanistan have four after three games each.
"I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball," said Kohli whose team will face Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in their remaining games.
Only the top two make the semi-finals.
"We didn't have much to defend but we weren't brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not just from fans, but players as well," he added.
"So there's always going to be more pressure with our games and we've embraced it over the years."
Williamson hailed his team as they collected their first win.
"A fantastic all-round performance from us against a formidable India side," he said.
"We were able to build pressure throughout and the way the openers came out really set the platform."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sociedad back on top of Liga after Basque derby draw
Ibrahimovic free-kick keeps Milan in touch with Napoli
Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw
Barcelona in limbo for pivotal game against Dynamo Kiev
Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge
Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Manchester Utd?
Malik's Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia
Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft