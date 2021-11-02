Diamond Melamine Fed Cup Rugby rolls today

The two-day long event of the Eighth Federation Cup Rugby Competition (for men and women) powered by Diamond Melamine Industries Ltd is beginning today (Tuesday) at 9:00 am at the Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

Ministry of Youth and Sports Joint Secretary KM Ali Reza will inaugurate the eighth edition of the event as the chief guest at 10:30 am.

Bangladesh Army will take on Lakkhi Bazar Rugby Club in the opening match while Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club will meet Farashganj Sporting Club in the second match.

A total of eight teams, four men's and four women's, are playing in the competition. The teams in the men's event are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club, Farashganj Sporting Club and Lakkhi Bazar Rugby Club. On the other hand, women's teams are Topdeal Ruby Club, Rangpur Girls' Rugby Club, Jahir Sports Academy and Shariatpur Rugby Club.

Shariatpur Rugby Club and Jahir Sports Academy will engage in the opening match of the women's event at 9:40 am while Topdeal Ruby Club will face Rangpur Girls' Rugby Club in the second match at 10:00 am.

The two toppers of the women's event will face each other in the final tomorrow (Wednesday) at 3:00 pm while the two toppers of the men's event will play the final at 3:20 pm.

Bangladesh Rugby Federation (BRF) is arranging the event with the support of Diamond Melamine Industries Ltd that provided the federation with Taka 100,000 to arrange the event.





