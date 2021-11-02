

Boys preparing for Four Nations Cup







Bangladesh national football team is taking preparation for the Four Nations Football Cup to be played from 8 to 17 November in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The boys in red and green outfits had a break of a few days after the SAFF Champion held in the Maldives and a handful of the boys reported to the manager for practice for the four nations' invitational tournament, also known as the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cup. But the practice under the newly appointed Portuguese coach of the national team Mario Lemos is going on in full swing now. The boys do their practice at the Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka. It is to be noted that Seychelles and the Maldives will play in the event apart from Bangladesh and host Sri Lanka. photo: BFF