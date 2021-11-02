Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib's absence obviously a big loss for us: Domingo

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

Shakib's absence obviously a big loss for us: Domingo

Shakib's absence obviously a big loss for us: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo admitted that his side would face a tough challenge to bring a balance to the squad due to the absence of ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to his hamstring injury.
The Tigers though are all but out of the semifinal race following their three straight defeats at the hands of Sri Lanka, England and West Indies, they would play for pride in the last two matches. First of the two matches is against South Africa today at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Terming Shakib a player as 'two in one', Domingo said, they have to consider many things to find a replacement of him because they need a batter and a bowler simultaneously to replace Shakib, who was key in helping Bangladesh to reach Super 12 phase after a shocking defeat to Scotland in the tournament opener.
"Obviously (it's) a big loss. Just balancing the side without him, when he's not there you go in either batsman light or bowler light. You might have to play a part-time bowler," Domingo said during Bangladesh's pre-match conference on Monday.
He added that Shakib's absence means that they also lost a 'leader' who can bring calmness to the pressure situation.
"Obviously a big loss for the balance of this side. But also in terms of his leadership and the calmness that he brings around the environment in pressure situations, that aspect will be lost."
At the same time, Domingo sees Shakib's absence as a chance for the player who will replace him in the last two World Cup matches.
"But it does provide an opportunity for someone new to maybe make his first World Cup appearance tomorrow, and we've got to see that as a positive for whoever that young player is going to be tomorrow," he concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sociedad back on top of Liga after Basque derby draw
Ibrahimovic free-kick keeps Milan in touch with Napoli
Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw
Barcelona in limbo for pivotal game against Dynamo Kiev
Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge
Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Manchester Utd?
Malik's Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia
Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft