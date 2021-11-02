Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Divers of pvt firm reach Paturia to salvage sunken ferry

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Nov 1: As the government rescue vessels failed to salvage the Ro-Ro ferry Shah Amanat, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has taken the help of private firm Genuine Enterprise Ltd for the work.
A 50-member team of divers of the private company have already reached Manikganj's Paturia terminal from Chattoggram early Monday to recover the half-sunken ferry.
Abdur Rahman, chief of the team, said, "After getting instructions, we set sail for Manikganj on Sunday. Other members of the team are on the way."
"Six inches thick wires with six pontoons are on the way to the recovery site. We will start the recovery drive when the six inches wire arrives. It will take three to four days to salvage the ferry," he added.
BIWTA's Joint Director Fazlur Rahman said a verbal agreement with Genuine Enterprise has already been completed. They will start salvage operation after reaching all equipment by waterway.
They wanted Tk 2 crore for the recovery operation. But, they will be given the charge of recovering the ferry, he added. On October 27, the MV Shah Amanat capsized near Paturia's fifth ferry terminal while preparing to dock. It was carrying at least 20 goods-laden trucks, covered vans and four motorcycles at the time.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Divers of pvt firm reach Paturia to salvage sunken ferry
Newly elected ATCO leaders pay tribute to Bangabandhu
146 more catch dengue fever, hospitalized
Covid global death toll tops 5m in under two years
Gen Shafiuddin stresses on modern technology training for army
Three of a family drown as cargo vessel rams into boat in Buriganga
30 industrial units to get Green Factory Award on Dec 8
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft