Divers of pvt firm reach Paturia to salvage sunken ferry

MANIKGANJ, Nov 1: As the government rescue vessels failed to salvage the Ro-Ro ferry Shah Amanat, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has taken the help of private firm Genuine Enterprise Ltd for the work.

A 50-member team of divers of the private company have already reached Manikganj's Paturia terminal from Chattoggram early Monday to recover the half-sunken ferry.

Abdur Rahman, chief of the team, said, "After getting instructions, we set sail for Manikganj on Sunday. Other members of the team are on the way."

"Six inches thick wires with six pontoons are on the way to the recovery site. We will start the recovery drive when the six inches wire arrives. It will take three to four days to salvage the ferry," he added.

BIWTA's Joint Director Fazlur Rahman said a verbal agreement with Genuine Enterprise has already been completed. They will start salvage operation after reaching all equipment by waterway.

They wanted Tk 2 crore for the recovery operation. But, they will be given the charge of recovering the ferry, he added. On October 27, the MV Shah Amanat capsized near Paturia's fifth ferry terminal while preparing to dock. It was carrying at least 20 goods-laden trucks, covered vans and four motorcycles at the time.