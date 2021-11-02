Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Newly elected ATCO leaders pay tribute to Bangabandhu

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Staff Correspondent

Newly elected leaders of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) place wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi on Monday. photo : Observer

Newly elected leaders of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) place wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi on Monday. photo : Observer

Newly elected Executive Committee of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) on Monday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum of Dhanmondi in Dhaka.
Led by its President and Maasranga Television Chairman Anjan Chowdhury, Senior Vice-President and DBC News Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and ATCO Vice-President and Desh TV Deputy Managing Director Arif Hasan and the ATCO leaders paid the tribute.
Among other directors of ATCO, Tipu Alam Milan of Baishakhi TV, Ahmed Zubayer of Somoy Television, Dr Rubana Huq of Nagarik Television, Liakat Ali Khan Mukul of Asian Television, Ashfaq Uddin Ahmed of NTV, Kazi Zahidul Hasan of Deepto TV and Abdul Huq of Banglavision were also in the team.
Rahul Raha, Head of News of NEWS24, represented Bashundhara Group Managing Director and newly elected ATCO Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of him.
Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir Bablu, Director of RTV, was present on behalf of ATCO Director Md Jasim Uddin of the channel.
The newly elected office bearers offered floral wreaths on behalf of ATCO and their respective TV channels.
On October 30, a 15-member board of directors of ATCO was elected through a democratic process for the next three years at its 44th general meeting held at a city hotel.
The board also includes directors Mahfuzur Rahman of ATN Bangla, Zahir Uddin Mahmud Mamun of Channel I and Abdus Samad of ETV.
Speaking on the occasion, ATCO President Anjan Chowdhury hailed various decisions of the government to reform and upgrade the TV channels.
He said the owners of TV channels want TRP to be held through Bangabandhu Satellite.
"We will resolve all pending issues related to TV channels in consultation with the government authorities concerned. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud assured us of necessary support," he said.
He said viewers, owners and other stakeholders will benefit from digitization of TV channels likely to be completed within one year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Divers of pvt firm reach Paturia to salvage sunken ferry
Newly elected ATCO leaders pay tribute to Bangabandhu
146 more catch dengue fever, hospitalized
Covid global death toll tops 5m in under two years
Gen Shafiuddin stresses on modern technology training for army
Three of a family drown as cargo vessel rams into boat in Buriganga
30 industrial units to get Green Factory Award on Dec 8
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft