Newly elected ATCO leaders pay tribute to Bangabandhu



Newly elected leaders of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) place wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi on Monday. photo : Observer

Led by its President and Maasranga Television Chairman Anjan Chowdhury, Senior Vice-President and DBC News Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and ATCO Vice-President and Desh TV Deputy Managing Director Arif Hasan and the ATCO leaders paid the tribute.

Among other directors of ATCO, Tipu Alam Milan of Baishakhi TV, Ahmed Zubayer of Somoy Television, Dr Rubana Huq of Nagarik Television, Liakat Ali Khan Mukul of Asian Television, Ashfaq Uddin Ahmed of NTV, Kazi Zahidul Hasan of Deepto TV and Abdul Huq of Banglavision were also in the team.

Rahul Raha, Head of News of NEWS24, represented Bashundhara Group Managing Director and newly elected ATCO Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of him.

Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir Bablu, Director of RTV, was present on behalf of ATCO Director Md Jasim Uddin of the channel.

The newly elected office bearers offered floral wreaths on behalf of ATCO and their respective TV channels.

On October 30, a 15-member board of directors of ATCO was elected through a democratic process for the next three years at its 44th general meeting held at a city hotel.

The board also includes directors Mahfuzur Rahman of ATN Bangla, Zahir Uddin Mahmud Mamun of Channel I and Abdus Samad of ETV.

Speaking on the occasion, ATCO President Anjan Chowdhury hailed various decisions of the government to reform and upgrade the TV channels.

He said the owners of TV channels want TRP to be held through Bangabandhu Satellite.

"We will resolve all pending issues related to TV channels in consultation with the government authorities concerned. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud assured us of necessary support," he said.

He said viewers, owners and other stakeholders will benefit from digitization of TV channels likely to be completed within one year.







