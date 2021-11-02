Video
146 more catch dengue fever, hospitalized

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Staff Correspondent

One hundred and forty-six people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 124 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 22 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 23,810 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 1. Among them, 22,954 patients have returned home after recovery. The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 756.





