Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:46 PM
Covid global death toll tops 5m in under two years

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

NEW YORK, Nov 1: The global death toll from COVID-19 topped five million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with better healthcare systems.
Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil - all upper-middle or high-income countries - account for one-eighth of the world's population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The US alone has recorded more than 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.
 "This is a defining moment in our lifetime," said Dr Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. "What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don't get to another five million?"
The death toll, as tallied by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. It rivals the number of people killed in battles among nations since 1950, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo. Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.
The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention, especially in poor parts of the world, such as India.
Hot spots have shifted over the 22 months since the outbreak began, turning different places on the world map red. Now, the virus is pummeling Russia, Ukraine and other parts of Eastern Europe, especially where rumours, misinformation and distrust in government have hobbled vaccination efforts. In Ukraine, only 17 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while Armenia has managed to jab only 7 percent.
"What's uniquely different about this pandemic is it hit hardest the high-resource countries," said Dr Wafaa El-Sadr, director of ICAP, a global health centre at Columbia University. "That's the irony of   COVID-19."     -AP


