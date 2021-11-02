Gen Shafiuddin stresses on modern technology training for army

KHULNA, Nov 1: The 40th annual Commandar Conference -- 2021 of Bangladesh Army Service Corps (ASC) was held at Army Service Corps Centre and School (ASCC&S) at Zahanabad Cantonmeent in Khulna on Monday.

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed attended the programme as chief guest.

While addressing the conference, Gen Shafiuddin recalled the sacrifice of the martyred freedom fighters of ASC during the Great Liberation War of 1971 and advised the ASC commanders to memorize their sacrifices.

He also underscored the need of training on modern technology advancement at the battlefield and creative innovative initiative.

Hailing the role of Army Service Corps in the country and abroad, the Army boss thanks all ASC members for their great role during service.

High Officials of Army Headquarters, Army Training and Doctrine Command, Local Formation and ASC senior Army officials, among others, attended the conference.

Later, the Army Chief exchanged views with local journalists at the ASC premises.

He also sought cooperation of journalists for building modern digital Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He announced that an Army university will be set up at the mega industrial city Khulna soon.





