30 industrial units to get Green Factory Award on Dec 8

The Ministry of Labour and Employment will confer 'Green Factory Award' to 30 factories in six sectors for the first time to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a more remarkable manner.

At a programme to be organized on December 8, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually present the awards to the recipients as the chief guest, Ministry's Public Relation Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam said in a press release on Monday.

The factories have been selected based on their environmental and institutional compliance, and innovative activities. Fifteen factories have been selected from the apparel sector, four from the tea sector, two from the tannery sector, and three each from plastic and pharmaceuticals sectors.

The Green Factory Award has been introduced to encourage local factories for using environmentally-friendly technologies and employing a skilled workforce in a safe and decent working environment, protecting the environment from pollution, and maintaining compliance with international standards.

From this year, the award will be conferred every year for the compliant factories, he added.

Under the policy, 30 industries from 6 sectors have been selected considering some critical criteria related to labour quality - essential compliance, environmental compliance, institutional compliance and innovative activities.

For this year, 15 garment factories - Remy Holdings, Tarasima Apparels, Plummy Fashions, Mithila Textile Industries, Vintage Denim Studio, AR Jeans Producer, Karani Knit Composite, Designer Fashions, Canpark Bangladesh Apparel, Green Textile, Four H Dyeing and Printing, Wisdom Attires, Mahmuda Attires, Smotex Outerwear and Occo-Tex have been nominated for the award.

In food processing category, 3 companies - Habiganj Agro, Akij Food and Beverage and IFAD Multi Products, in the tea industry category, 4 companies - Gazipur Tea Garden, Laskarpur Tea Garden, Jagchhara Tea Factory and Neptune Tea Garden were selected for the award.

Two factories in the leather goods category - Apex Footwear and Edison Footwear - were nominated.

In the plastics sector, 3 companies are Banga Building Materials, Allplast Bangladesh and Durable Plastics and 3 companies in the pharmaceuticals sector - Square Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Incepta Pharmaceuticals have been nominated.











