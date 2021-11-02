Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant

Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders this month

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: Evaluation of eleven international tenders for the much-expected Sewage Treatment Plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) is expected to be completed in the current month after a long ten months.
Engineer Ariful Islam, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer, "We hope the evaluation of those International tenders will be completed in the current month."
Later it will be submitted to the Ministry before it is placed at the Cabinet Committee of the Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval, he said.
Pointing to the delay in the evaluation, Ariful Islam said the pandemic has hampered the normal works of the project.
Meanwhile, a total of eleven international tenders have been submitted for the project in February last.  
Of them, six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms have been submitted for package-1, three Chinese firms for package-2 and two more Chinese ones for Package-3.
Arif said, "With the CCGP approval, Chattogram WASA will go for appointment of the contractor."
The entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first.
Phase-1 was divided into three packages. The first submitting date of international tenders for the project was January 5.
In the second phase, the date of package-1 was extended till February 4, Package-2 to January 31 and the Package-3 to January 28 with the request of the tenderers.
Ariful Islam said the date had been extended to create privileges for the international tenderers to participate in the bid.
He termed the third time the last chance for the bidders.
The project is now going to be implemented after a long 61 years of its inception.
The construction works of the plant is expected to begin next year, Ariful Islam said.
On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting Services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the CWASA Board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, as the consultant for the project at a Board meeting.
The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of Tk 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA.  
The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. Ariful Islam said the total project would be completed in six phases.
After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather than Karnaphuli River.  
The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.
The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system, but without sewer system.
More than 700 numbers of small and heavy industries have been developed on both sides of the river Karnaphuli. The pollutants and wastage of those industries are directly flowing down to the river polluting it heavily.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Divers of pvt firm reach Paturia to salvage sunken ferry
Newly elected ATCO leaders pay tribute to Bangabandhu
146 more catch dengue fever, hospitalized
Covid global death toll tops 5m in under two years
Gen Shafiuddin stresses on modern technology training for army
Three of a family drown as cargo vessel rams into boat in Buriganga
30 industrial units to get Green Factory Award on Dec 8
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft