Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders this month

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: Evaluation of eleven international tenders for the much-expected Sewage Treatment Plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) is expected to be completed in the current month after a long ten months.

Engineer Ariful Islam, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer, "We hope the evaluation of those International tenders will be completed in the current month."

Later it will be submitted to the Ministry before it is placed at the Cabinet Committee of the Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval, he said.

Pointing to the delay in the evaluation, Ariful Islam said the pandemic has hampered the normal works of the project.

Meanwhile, a total of eleven international tenders have been submitted for the project in February last.

Of them, six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms have been submitted for package-1, three Chinese firms for package-2 and two more Chinese ones for Package-3.

Arif said, "With the CCGP approval, Chattogram WASA will go for appointment of the contractor."

The entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first.

Phase-1 was divided into three packages. The first submitting date of international tenders for the project was January 5.

In the second phase, the date of package-1 was extended till February 4, Package-2 to January 31 and the Package-3 to January 28 with the request of the tenderers.

Ariful Islam said the date had been extended to create privileges for the international tenderers to participate in the bid.

He termed the third time the last chance for the bidders.

The project is now going to be implemented after a long 61 years of its inception.

The construction works of the plant is expected to begin next year, Ariful Islam said.

On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting Services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the CWASA Board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, as the consultant for the project at a Board meeting.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of Tk 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA.

The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. Ariful Islam said the total project would be completed in six phases.

After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather than Karnaphuli River.

The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system, but without sewer system.

More than 700 numbers of small and heavy industries have been developed on both sides of the river Karnaphuli. The pollutants and wastage of those industries are directly flowing down to the river polluting it heavily.









