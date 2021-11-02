Video
Call to uphold rights of lawyers with disabilities  

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Observer Desk

Speakers at a virtual discussion called on all concerned to take necessary steps for ensuring the rights of disabled lawyers for helping them lead a dignified life.
Stressing on imparting professional training and giving financial aid, they urged the authorities concerned to provide allowance to the visually impaired apprentice and new lawyers for helping them sustain in the legal profession.
They remarked while addressing the virtual discussion.
Blind Law-Graduates and Advocates Society Bangladesh (BLASBD), an organization of visually impaired lawyers and Law graduates, organized the event, marking the World White Cane Day.  
Visually impaired lawyers, law graduates and others across the country participated in the programme, which was conducted from the conference room of Visually Impaired People's Society (VIPS) at Adabor in the capital recently.
In his speech, Md. Musherraf Hossain Majumder, a Supreme Court lawyer and President of BLASBD, demanded recruiting disabled lawyers as judges and law officers at both lower and higher courts. The differently-capable lawyers can perform duties as judges, because there are many countries in the world where disabled lawyers have been appointed as judges, he said.     
Seeking support from all concerned for ensuring socio-economic development of disabled people, the BLASBD president called for undertaking steps for the production of smart cane and other assistive materials for disabled people in the country and its distribution among them.        
Saidul Haq, Executive Director of Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO), in his speech, stressed on taking steps for proper implementation of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act 2013 for ensuring the rights of disabled people, including ending discrimination to them regarding their access to employment.
Advocate Abdul Baten, President of Dhaka Bar Association, attended as the chief guest at the event, which was chaired by Md. Musherraf Hossain Majumder, president of BLASBD.
Provash Chandra Roy, Director (Planning and Development) of Jatiyo Protibondhi Unnayan Foundation; Maksudur Rahman, Secretary General, Para-Olympic Committee Bangladesh; among others, spoke at the event.             


