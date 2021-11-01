DU BCL aspirants heave sigh of relief for first time in 4 years

Eighteen Dhaka University (DU) residential hall unit committees of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), ruling party Awami League's student organization, have expired long ago. These were announced on December 13 in 2016 under the Abid-Prince leadership.

According to the constitution of BCL, the tenure of the committees is one year and new committees were supposed to be announced by the end of 2017.

However, after almost 4 years of the expiry of the committees, a notification was issued by the Office Secretary of DU expired committee on Saturday night announcing that the conferences of these halls will start from November 28 in phases.

The long awaiting desire for the conferences of all the aspirants has come to an end at last. Consequently, the aspirants of various halls brought out processions instantly at night welcoming the decision.

Expressing joy over the news, Siam Rahman, a candidate of Master Da Surja Sen Hall unit and former General Secretary of student union of this hall, said the stagnation of a long span of time has got mobility finally.

"We the aspirants who have participated in all political activities are especially very happy," he added.

Siam further said skilled and dedicated leaders will be evaluated through the conferences.

But a number of central leaders of the organization think the strategy to announce the committees in phases is time consuming and motivated.

Sohan Khan, Vice President of the central committee, said, "Forming committees of 18 halls one after another will take a long time. If it takes only 3 days to organise a conference of a hall, it will take more than two months to complete the conferences. As a result, the conference of central unit will be delayed."

"It's just imprudence and arbitrariness of central president Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya," he added.

He further said Joy and Lekhak do not want to relinquish their posts.

"They did not finish any organisational activities thoroughly in more than two years of their tenure," Sohan added.

Indicating that Joy-Lekhak will face the same fate as Shovon-Rabbani who resigned on the allegation of extortion (central President and General Secretary respectively of earlier committee), Sohan said, "Joy and Lekhak announced most of the committees through press releases instead of holding conferences. They turned out to be much more autocratic than the Shovon-Rabbani duo."

On the other hand, Al-Nahean Khan along with Lekhak Bhattacharya, DU unit President Sanjit Chandra Das, General Secretary Saddam Hussain, Presidents and General Secretaries of Dhaka North and South Metropolitan unit left Dhaka as companions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit England, France and Scotland. The visit will end on November 13.

Till then, Md Rezaul Karim Sumon and Prodip Chowdhury have been made acting BCL central President and General Secretary respectively.

The new leadership will start their programmes from today (November 1) after placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

Contacted, Prodip Chowdhury said they will conduct the regular activities as per the instructions given by the Prime Minister, senior Awami League leaders, and Chhatra League leaders.