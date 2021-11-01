24 people sued over clashes at CMC

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 31: A case has been filed against 24 people in connection with the clashes between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Chittagong Medical College (CMC) campus.

A section of BCL, led by Toufiqur Rahman, a fifth year student, lodged the complaint against 16 identified and eight unidentified people with Panchlaish Police Station on Saturday night, said officer-in-charge Zahidul Kabir.

Police also arrested Raktim Dey, 21 and Enamul Hossain alias Shimanto, 21, 2nd year students of the medial college, on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the CMC had closed it for sine die following sporadic clashes between the two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League on Saturday afternoon.

The CMC authorities took the decision at an emergency meeting held on Saturday afternoon after a skirmish broke out in front of the institution's main gate.

All medical students have been asked to leave the dormitories by Saturday evening.

It may be mentioned that a fight broke out between the two sides in the main dormitory of the medical college late on Friday.

Three people were injured in the incident and one of them was hospitalised.

It may be mentioned that the supporters of Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin were involved in the clashes.









