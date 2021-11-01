HC rejects writ for law on formation of EC

The High Court (HC) on Sunday rejected a petition seeking directives over law for the formation of the Election Commission (EC).

Rejecting the writ petition, the HC bench said that the court cannot ask the parliament to formulate a law.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the rejection order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Earul Islam, also the secretary-general of Bangladesh

Congress, a political outfit, seeking directions to form an election commission by enacting a law in accordance with Article 116 (1) of the Constitution.

Lawyer Md Earul Islam, also the petitioner, appeared for the petitioner while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State at the hearing.

After the HC order, the petitioner told journalists that he would move the Appellate Division against the HC order.

In the writ petition, the petitioner said that the Constitution stipulates the formulation of a specific law for the formation of the Commission but the government appoints the commissioners in an arbitrary manner which is a constitutional violation.

The petition also sought to postpone the formation of the Election Commission through the search committee.

The secretary to the law ministry and the chief election commissioner were made respondents in the petition.





