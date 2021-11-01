Video
C-19 Vaccination for school students at 8 centres from today

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Staff Correspondent

A member of the vaccine deployment committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that school going students aged 12 to 17 would be vaccinated by using birth certificate. In order to get the vaccine, they have to come to the vaccination centre with their vaccination card and birth registration.
Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary of Vaccine Deployment Committee, came up with
    the information on Sunday in the virtual health bulletin organized by the DGHS.
He said, "Since these children do not have National Identity Card (NID), they can be included in the list (vaccination programme) through birth certificate."
On November 1 (today) the country starts vaccinating programme to school going students aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19.
However, firstly it said that vaccinations will start in 12 centres of the capital but four of them have been cancelled due to lack of adequate facilities. As a result, students are being vaccinated in eight centres.
The eight Dhaka schools where Covid-19 vaccine will be provided are: Hurdco International School, Southpoint School and College, Chittagong Grammar School, Ideal School and College, Mirpur Commerce School and College, Kakoli High School and College, South Breeze School, and Scholastica School in Mirpur.
Education Minister Dipu Moni and Health Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate the programme at 9:30 in the morning.


