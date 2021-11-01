CID quizzes 6 Health Ministry staff

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated six staffers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare over possible links with the missing of a file containing 17 documents from the ministry.

A team of CID went to the Health Ministry at the Secretariat on Sunday morning and questioned six office assistants there over the incident, CID's

Additional Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman told journalists.

A file containing 17 important documents has mysteriously gone missing from the ministry. The files - mostly purchase documents - were stored at the office of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division at the Secretariat.

Declining to reveal any names, the CID official said, "Those who used to look after the files at the section are being quizzed. A general diary was filed over the incident, so we are basically asking them how the files could have gone missing."

The missing files include multiple documents related to purchases for Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, Rajshahi Medical College and other medical colleges, vehicle allocation and purchase-related documents for training schools, data on cervical and breast cancer screening programme, documents on Health Directorate's purchases, and project files under the Bureau of Health Education.

The incident came to the spotlight on Saturday, two days after a general diary (GD) was filed with Shahbagh Police Station over the incident.

The Ministry has already formed a three-member probe committee to look into the matter. The committee will submit the inquiry report within five working days.

On Sunday, CID's forensic division officials visited the concerned section of the Health Ministry.

Citing the GD, Shahbagh Police Station OC Moudud Howlader said Joseph Sarder and 'Ayesha', computer operators at the medical education division's procurement section, left the file containing the documents in a cabinet after work on Wednesday.

After the file went missing on Thursday, Shahbagh police also scanned the scene on Sunday, Moudud said.

Md Shah Alam, Deputy Secretary of the division's administration section, who is leading the investigation team, said, "The committee is trying to unravel the mystery. This is a very sensitive matter. The law enforcement agency is doing their work and we are doing ours."





