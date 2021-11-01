Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021
Front Page

Covid-19 6 deaths, 211 new cases in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed six more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 27,868. Two hundred and eleven new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,569,539.   
Besides, 276 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to
    97.69 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,533,423, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 1.22 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.16 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 17,226 samples.


