More pledges from G20 vital to keep global warming to 1.5 C: UNFCCC

UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa on Sunday said that all nations must come with more ambition, especially the highest emitters the G20 countries who are responsible for around 80 per cent of global emissions, must come forward to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"The G20 countries are the main emitters for around 80 per cent of global emissions, so they must come with more ambitions," she made this comment at the opening session to COP26 which began today Sunday) in Glasgow.

Giving emphasis on adaptation efforts to deal with current extreme weather disasters, she also noted that from now people vulnerable to climate change must build resilience to address future impacts.

"We either choose to boost adaptation efforts to deal with current extreme weather disasters and build resilience to address future impacts - or we accept that more people will die, more families will suffer, and more economic harm will follow," she said.

Referring to the existing extreme carbon emission, she also noted that people either choose to achieve rapid and large-scale reductions of emissions to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C- or we accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.

We either choose to recognize that business as usual isn't worth the devastating price we're paying and make the necessary transition to a more sustainable future - or we accept that we're investing in our own extinction, she said.

"It is about much more than the environment, it is about peace, stability and the institutions we have built to promote the wellbeing of all. It is for these reasons and more that we must make progress here in Glasgow," she added.

She also noted that success at COP26 is entirely possible as there is a platform for action.

Focusing on this action, she said that to bring all these achievements in regard to normalizing the climate it is needed to implement the Paris Agreement fully.

"The Paris Agreement is a covenant of hope with humanity and it has everything we need to achieve our climate goals," she said.

However, talking about the importance of providing support to developing nations, she said that the commitment to mobilize US$100 billion from developed nations to developing nations should be ensured.

" And if we fail to ensure this support we will not be able to embark on the transformations needed to achieve the 1.5 degree goal," he said.

"This is not only about 100 billion. We need to mobilize the trillions. With respect to adaptation, we need to significantly increase financial support, especially for the most vulnerable countries. We also need to accelerate the development and implementation of National Adaptation Plans," she also added.

She also said that to get there, Parties must finalize outstanding work under the Agreement that has remained unfinished for far too long.

"Every day that goes by without being able to implement the Paris Agreement in full is a wasted day - the accumulation of which has real-world repercussions for people throughout the world, especially the most vulnerable," she said.

.However, she called upon parties to complete the necessary work here at COP26 that will move towards full implementation.

Referring to the updated UN Climate Change NDC Synthesis Report she said that the emissions are continuing to rise which is posing a serious threat to humanity and the planet.

Giving stress on a clear path to solutions, she urged all parties to recapture the spirit of multilateralism that resulted in the adoption of the Paris Agreement and fulfill their commitments under it.

Praising the advancement of science, she said that all parties must have to use science to control the situation.

Criticizing the current behaviour of the people, she said that the IPCC, the NDC Synthesis Report and the Emissions Gap Report all tell us that people are not following the right path by following the predictions of science.

"COP26 needs to ensure that all voices and proposals are considered as all are facing the same climate emergency. We must all be part of the solution," she added.





