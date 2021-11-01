

PM reaches Glasgow, will address COP26 summit today

"A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at the Prestwick Airport in Glasgow at 2:55pm (local time) today," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, who left the Hazrat Shajalal International Airport in Dhaka for Glasgow at 9:27am today, will return home on November 14.

According to the scheduled programme, she will stay in Glasgow on November 1-2, in London on November 3-8 and in Paris on November 9-13.

The Prime Minister will address the COP26 main event alongside taking part in its inaugural session Monday (November 1). -BSS







