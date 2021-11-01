12 RU students get dean’s award

RAJSHAHI, Oct 31: A total of 12 meritorious students under Arts Faculty in Rajshahi University (RU) were given dean's award as recognition of their significant achievement in their respective academic fields.

Each of the award-winners was given a medal, crest, certificate and Taka 5,000.

RU authority arranged an award-giving ceremony at its Dean's Complex on Sunday largely attended by teachers, students and others concerned.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the ceremony as the chief guest, while Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam spoke as special guests with Arts Faculty Dean Prof Fazlul Haque in the chair.

Congratulating the award-winners for their achievements, VC Prof Golam Sabbir hoped that they will contribute a lot towards progress and welfare of the country and the nation as well in the days to come.