Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

12 RU students get dean’s award

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 31: A total of 12 meritorious students under Arts Faculty in Rajshahi University (RU) were given dean's award as recognition of their significant achievement in their respective academic fields.
Each of the award-winners was given a medal, crest, certificate and Taka 5,000.
RU authority arranged an award-giving ceremony at its Dean's Complex on Sunday largely attended by teachers, students and others concerned.
Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the ceremony as the chief guest, while Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam spoke as special guests with Arts Faculty Dean Prof Fazlul Haque in the chair.
Congratulating the award-winners for their achievements, VC Prof Golam Sabbir hoped that they will contribute a lot towards progress and welfare of the country and the nation as well in the days to come.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 RU students get dean’s award
DU will play spontaneous role to achieve SDGs: VC
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
RU may turn to UGC to improve food options for students
3 found murdered in Tangail
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft