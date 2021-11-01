Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:23 PM
DU will play spontaneous role to achieve SDGs: VC

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) will play spontaneous and significant roles in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.
He said this on Sunday while addressing a seminar at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the university campus titled 'SDG: Achievements and Future Outlines of Bangladesh', arranged by Development Studies Department and Centre on Budget and Policy jointly.
Congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her being awarded with 'Jewel in the crown', Prof Akhtaruzzaman said we will always be side by the government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and will take initiatives to acknowledge the achievements by the alumni of the university.
State Minister of Planning of Bangladesh Dr Shamsul Alam was present as the chief guest while Pro VC (academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Social Sciences Faculty dean Prof Sadeka Halim were present as special guests.
Senate Member Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Treasurer and President of Centre on Budget and Policy Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, among others, spoke in the programme.
Prof Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Chairman of the Department of Development Studies delivered the welcoming speech while director of Centre on Budget and Policy, Prof M Abu Yousuf, conducted the function.
The motto of the seminar was 'leave no one behind'.
State Minister Shamsul Alam said the developmental needs and vision of Bangladesh are now in line with the international demands.
"The main key forces of the SDGs are the goals of the five- year plan. So we have to work on the plan to implement the SDG' he added.
While addressing the seminar, Prof Maksud Kamal said a student should have the quality to hold the global standard.


DU will play spontaneous role to achieve SDGs: VC
