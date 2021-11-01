Video
Home Editorial

Bin bureaucratic tangle into garbage

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

Missing the target of timely execution of project in our country has become normal. A report recently published in this daily shows yet another addition to the long list of procrastination, indifference and insincerity in this regard on the part of authority. Reportedly, the waste-to-energy project that government took to ease authorities' struggle in addressing capital's waste management problem could not make any headway yet.

Even after securing the approval from the Cabinet Committee on Purchase, delaying the groundwork of two much sought waste-to-energy projects- one in Dhaka and another in Narayanganj is utterly shocking. It needs to be mentioned, under the waste-to-energy project, electricity is generated through incineration of garbage. Under the current reality of waste management in the capital that generates some 6,000 tons of garbage every day, we believe, government's approval of such project was driven by farsightedness and prudence. And had the project been once implemented, it could play the role of killing two birds with the same stone through simultaneous disposal of huge garbage and generation of power.

The 42.5 MW Aminbazar project, aimed at using the garbage of Dhaka North City Corporation-DNCC got the clearance from the cabinet committee on November 12, 2020 while the 6 MW plant got the nod to be set up in Narayanganj. According to official sources, both the projects were awarded to two Chinese firms. One of such firms is China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) which got the work of Aminbazar plant while a joint venture of consortium of some companies got the Narayanganj plant.

As per the project proposal, Aminbazar project would be implemented under a tripartite agreement where DNCC would supply a certain quantity of solid municipal waste and lands. There is also a mention in the proposal about CMEC's setting up plant on a build-own-operate basis from where Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will purchase electricity for 25 years period. On the other hand, BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant to be set up by the joint venture consortium for 20 years.

But no such power purchase agreement (PPA) has so far been signed with among the parties. What needs to be mentioned here, build-own-operate (BOO) is generally a public-private-partnership project. It is clear from the report, that the waste to energy projects have stuck into bureaucratic tangle. Unfortunately, some of the ministries procrastination in vetting process is reported to delay the project implementation. Procrastination in project implementation not only worsens public sufferings, it also mounts project cost paving the way for unbridled corruption and irregularities. From the past experience, nexus of any such evil intention in this regard cannot be ruled out.

We think removal of bureaucratic red tape to implement the waste-to-energy project at the shortest possible time is essential for the capital, bursting at the seams with mismanagement and unplanned urbanization.



« PreviousNext »

