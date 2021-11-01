Doctors’ prescriptions are incomprehensible

Dear Sir

Dependency is related to the profession of a doctor or physician. As a result, whatever they write on the prescription pad, we accept it without hesitation. But most of the time writing on that prescription pad is not understood by us and we have to face health risks by taking wrong medicine. Then what could be sadder than this. Most doctors' writings are so obscure that even pharmacist also struggle to understand.



Complaints of this incomprehensible handwriting of doctors are more or less not only in Bangladesh but also in many other countries of the world. According to a study by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) in the United States, 7,000 patients die each year in the world simply because they do not understand the handwriting of doctors on prescriptions and because they take the wrong medicine. Even in the United States, 1.5 million patients get sick every year because of taking the wrong medicine. But for whatever reason, most physicians have become accustomed to writing in obscure letters. As a result, patients have to suffer.



So, whatever the reason, it is by no means reasonable to write a prescription in very obscure letters. They need to be aware of writing intelligible prescriptions.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID