

Bees need to be protected



Naturally the bee is a social, industrious and beneficial insect. A hive is inhabited by a queen bee, hundreds of male bees and thousands of worker bees. The worker bees collect nectar and pollen from flowers along with sweet sap from leaves, stems of plants, sweet fruits and sugary foods. Naturally bee stomachs are two. One contains daily food and the other contains nectar collected from flowers. This nectar produces honey by reacting with enzymes in the bee's body. The main ingredients in honey are sugar which contains dextrose, maltose, glucose, and sucrose. Honey also contains calcium, phosphorus, potassium etc. along with niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B, amino acids, pantothenic. Honey helps to increase the body's resistance to disease.



There are about 20,000 species of bees in the world. There are four types of bees in nature: Apis melifera, Apis dorseta, Apis serena and Apis floria. Apis melifera species is profitable in the context of Bangladesh. Another species of bee is known as a stingless bee. In fact, their stings do not develop. Bees usually nest in large trees, tree huts, cornices etc.



In the UK, 30 percent of crops and 90 percent of plants are pollinated by bees. Currently, many developing countries, including Bangladesh, and even developed countries, are cultivating bees commercially to extract honey and beeswax. Honey carries 45types of nutrients which relieve colds and coughs, cures diarrhoea and thin stools and also helps in reducing fat. It is possible to get 260-304grams of calories per 100grams of honey. Wax is also widely used in various cosmetic products including candles.



Bees also play an important role in maintaining the balance of the environment. Bees increase fruit production by pollinating different flowers. Helps to preserve the species. Bees play an important role in the food chain. As a result of pollination, seeds are produced in the process of fertilization. Without these seeds, the existence of plants would have disappeared. Extreme food shortages were seen. So its role in protecting biodiversity is undeniable.



Bees also help in the production of various wild plants such as nuts, berries, broccoli, avocados, kiwis, various seeds and fruits. If these are not born, part of the biodiversity is likely to be lost. In the UK, 80 percent of wild flowers are pollinated by bees. The main reasons for the extinction of bees are natural disasters, climate change, air pollution, high temperatures, unfavorable environment for wheeling, deforestation, overuse of pesticides, etc. The bee's natural habitat is destroyed as all the surrounding trees are cut down to supply small and large trees to the brickyard. Many species are extinct today due to lack of habitat.



On the other hand, unskilled beekeepers collect honey unplanned. Many times bees are killed while chasing bees with smoke and fire. Excessive use of pesticides in the land also affects bees' behavior, direction, honey collection and their physical growth. The European Union recently banned the use of neonix-rich pesticides. Another enemy of the bee is a tiny insect called Varoa. This one insect is capable of destroying an entire colony of bees. A documentary called "More Than Honey" was made in the UK on the death of bees. This documentary shows that swarms of bees are dying all over the world. Today bees are endangered on all continents.



The extinction of bees is having an adverse effect on fruit and crop production. The production of crops pollinated by bees increases by 10-15 percent in different honey flowering seasons. If bees become extinct, the food chain will become unbalanced. Failure to produce seeds will have a direct impact on herbivores. Their numbers will continue to dwindle and one by one each layer of the food chain will face destruction. Many beneficial trees will also disappear with it. This is expected to cause irreparable damage to the environment.



In order to protect the bees, the use of pesticides in the land should be reduced first. The use of biological pesticides instead of chemical pesticides is relatively safe. The use of Neonix pesticides should be stopped completely. In addition to greenery, colorful flowers and fruit trees should be planted in the yard. Honey beekeepers should be given proper education so that they do not harm the bees while collecting honey. Therefore, during the collection of honey from the hive, some part can be saved without cutting the hive completely so that the worker bees can grow the hive again with the help of the queen bee.



A suitable environment should be created for tying the wheel. We have to try to reduce air pollution. Bees play a role in the development of the environment as well as the economy. Along with nature, many are now benefiting from commercial beekeeping.



Bees are cultivated in almost every district of Bangladesh. More honey is produced in the Sundarbans. Bees continue to play a huge role in the country's economy. There are about 17,000 beekeepers involved in honey production in the country. In the financial year 2019-20, the amount of land under beekeeping in the country is 69,036 hectares. About 2 lakh people are working in the honey production industry. 25,000 beekeepers collect honey through 75,000 beehives. 1151 active beekeepers are directly involved in bee keeping. There are also 7 private honey processing centers in the country. According to the 2019-20 report, China is at the top in honey production. Bangladesh ranks 73rd in honey exports and 7th in imports. In addition to supplying honey to the country's market, Bangladesh is now exporting honey to many countries including India, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.



More trees need to be planted and tree planting programs need to be implemented. Various public awareness activities should be undertaken to facilitate public understanding. Only then will we be able to maintain the balance of the environment by protecting our endangered species.

The writer is student, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, Jatiya KabiKazi Nazrul Islam University Mymensingh









Every plant and animal has an equal role in maintaining the natural balance. Everyone builds ecosystems through interdependence. A small but important animal in this ecosystem is the bee. By helping in the pollination of flowers, bees are able to increase the production of forest, fruit and agricultural crops by 25-30%. So bees continue to play an important role both directly and indirectly in sustaining our lives.Naturally the bee is a social, industrious and beneficial insect. A hive is inhabited by a queen bee, hundreds of male bees and thousands of worker bees. The worker bees collect nectar and pollen from flowers along with sweet sap from leaves, stems of plants, sweet fruits and sugary foods. Naturally bee stomachs are two. One contains daily food and the other contains nectar collected from flowers. This nectar produces honey by reacting with enzymes in the bee's body. The main ingredients in honey are sugar which contains dextrose, maltose, glucose, and sucrose. Honey also contains calcium, phosphorus, potassium etc. along with niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B, amino acids, pantothenic. Honey helps to increase the body's resistance to disease.There are about 20,000 species of bees in the world. There are four types of bees in nature: Apis melifera, Apis dorseta, Apis serena and Apis floria. Apis melifera species is profitable in the context of Bangladesh. Another species of bee is known as a stingless bee. In fact, their stings do not develop. Bees usually nest in large trees, tree huts, cornices etc.In the UK, 30 percent of crops and 90 percent of plants are pollinated by bees. Currently, many developing countries, including Bangladesh, and even developed countries, are cultivating bees commercially to extract honey and beeswax. Honey carries 45types of nutrients which relieve colds and coughs, cures diarrhoea and thin stools and also helps in reducing fat. It is possible to get 260-304grams of calories per 100grams of honey. Wax is also widely used in various cosmetic products including candles.Bees also play an important role in maintaining the balance of the environment. Bees increase fruit production by pollinating different flowers. Helps to preserve the species. Bees play an important role in the food chain. As a result of pollination, seeds are produced in the process of fertilization. Without these seeds, the existence of plants would have disappeared. Extreme food shortages were seen. So its role in protecting biodiversity is undeniable.Bees also help in the production of various wild plants such as nuts, berries, broccoli, avocados, kiwis, various seeds and fruits. If these are not born, part of the biodiversity is likely to be lost. In the UK, 80 percent of wild flowers are pollinated by bees. The main reasons for the extinction of bees are natural disasters, climate change, air pollution, high temperatures, unfavorable environment for wheeling, deforestation, overuse of pesticides, etc. The bee's natural habitat is destroyed as all the surrounding trees are cut down to supply small and large trees to the brickyard. Many species are extinct today due to lack of habitat.On the other hand, unskilled beekeepers collect honey unplanned. Many times bees are killed while chasing bees with smoke and fire. Excessive use of pesticides in the land also affects bees' behavior, direction, honey collection and their physical growth. The European Union recently banned the use of neonix-rich pesticides. Another enemy of the bee is a tiny insect called Varoa. This one insect is capable of destroying an entire colony of bees. A documentary called "More Than Honey" was made in the UK on the death of bees. This documentary shows that swarms of bees are dying all over the world. Today bees are endangered on all continents.The extinction of bees is having an adverse effect on fruit and crop production. The production of crops pollinated by bees increases by 10-15 percent in different honey flowering seasons. If bees become extinct, the food chain will become unbalanced. Failure to produce seeds will have a direct impact on herbivores. Their numbers will continue to dwindle and one by one each layer of the food chain will face destruction. Many beneficial trees will also disappear with it. This is expected to cause irreparable damage to the environment.In order to protect the bees, the use of pesticides in the land should be reduced first. The use of biological pesticides instead of chemical pesticides is relatively safe. The use of Neonix pesticides should be stopped completely. In addition to greenery, colorful flowers and fruit trees should be planted in the yard. Honey beekeepers should be given proper education so that they do not harm the bees while collecting honey. Therefore, during the collection of honey from the hive, some part can be saved without cutting the hive completely so that the worker bees can grow the hive again with the help of the queen bee.A suitable environment should be created for tying the wheel. We have to try to reduce air pollution. Bees play a role in the development of the environment as well as the economy. Along with nature, many are now benefiting from commercial beekeeping.Bees are cultivated in almost every district of Bangladesh. More honey is produced in the Sundarbans. Bees continue to play a huge role in the country's economy. There are about 17,000 beekeepers involved in honey production in the country. In the financial year 2019-20, the amount of land under beekeeping in the country is 69,036 hectares. About 2 lakh people are working in the honey production industry. 25,000 beekeepers collect honey through 75,000 beehives. 1151 active beekeepers are directly involved in bee keeping. There are also 7 private honey processing centers in the country. According to the 2019-20 report, China is at the top in honey production. Bangladesh ranks 73rd in honey exports and 7th in imports. In addition to supplying honey to the country's market, Bangladesh is now exporting honey to many countries including India, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.More trees need to be planted and tree planting programs need to be implemented. Various public awareness activities should be undertaken to facilitate public understanding. Only then will we be able to maintain the balance of the environment by protecting our endangered species.The writer is student, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, Jatiya KabiKazi Nazrul Islam University Mymensingh