

Imran Khan’s politics of double standard



Pakistan confronting India with a hefty military bravado has been a significant ally for China for years that notably helps the East-Asian lion maximise its geopolitical interest in Asia. In return, China backs up the South-Asian country with warplanes, arsenals and troops that serve for securing Pakistan's interest in the border and internal and external arena of international politics. Last year, an MoU was signed between these two countries for the enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Army said. This palatable relation continues to deepen more and more.



However, a few days ago, Time Ceramics Limited, Faisalabad, Pakistan, a Chinese tiles manufacturing company, got alleged of printing "PBUH" on tiles. As consequence, local Pakistanis attacked the Chinese tiles manufacturing factory and manhandle its workers over allegations of insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). As the Pakistani local people don't bear with affront of religious norms, the Chinese company faced wrath in Pakistan after some pictures and videos of the incident had gone viral.



"PBUH" stands for "Peace Be Upon Him". The words used after his name denotes esteem and prayer to the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (PBUH). The misuse of the particular phrases written on tiles, conducted by the Chinese company, might have never been endured by the Pakistani government as the country upholds Islamic norms in different stages of the states' functions and policies.



Ironically, the Pakistani government burked this incident. Mass Pakistanis have experienced a diverse complexion of Imran Khan despite having evidence of insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) against the Chinese company. To attack the factory and beat up the workers should not be gauged as 'a good job' but Imran Khan's hush brought out many questions on his double-stranded policy about China.



Looking back at the derogative work of Charlie Hebdo on making the caricature of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in October 2020, Imran Khan and Pakistanis were clamorous. Taking a part in the Muslim-worldwide trend "Boycott French Products", Imran Khan denounced the affront on Islam and urged Immanuel Macron to show zero-tolerance about Charlie Hebdo. Is this religious norm-based face of Imran Khan only concerned with those who are not allies of Pakistan? Is this response a tool for gaining political profit?



Why Imran Khan is full-tolerant with whatever China does even in Pakistan? Imran Khan could be more astute to bring a halt to these critical questions if he condemned the egregious act of the Chinese company. In United Nations General Assembly, Imran Khan is vocal when he talks about Palestine, Kashmir, Afghanistan and Syria but he rarely raised his voice against Xinjiang Internment Camps in China.



Imran Khan burked this mischievous incident in Faisalabad and upheld his political interest putting aside the sentiment about the Prophet of Islam. It could be speculated a win-win situation for Imran Khan and China to the extent of preserving state interest as he is in the role of Prince of Machiavelli but being a double-standard, to the aspect, he is solely losing the image of his stance.



Talking about Turkey, though it is a NATO member it corroborates a decent and amicable relation with China. In between them, military, economic, arsenal deals and treaties are well-evident that have been pursued for maximising the interest of both parties. In June 2021, Turkey has reached a swap deal with China for increasing the existing currency swap facility. The agreement confirms Turkey would be competent to raise a total of $6 billion what previously was $2.4 billion.



However, the speeches of Imran Khan and Erdogan in UNGA go viral in the Muslim world when they robustly roar up on Palestine, Kashmir, Afghanistan and Syria issues but what is wrong with Uyghur in China? Is the concept of "human rights" biased and limited? In July 2021, Erdogan told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jin Ping over a phone call to provide Uyghurs with equal rights as Chinese citizens. Further, he added a 'but'. And the but is, "Turkey respects China's national sovereignty" that limits the vigour of his vocal and proves Turkey is not gravely concerned with Uyghur. Though most of the detainees of China Xinjiang Internment Camps are Turkic language-based people, the initiatives of Erdogan to secure their rights are not satisfactory at all.



China has been alleged many times by the United Nations over the issue of the Xinjiang Internment Camps where nearly 1.5 million people are detained. What are the factors that stem the so-called powerful leaders of the Muslim world to raise their voices against inhuman, atrocious and barbaric oppression in China Xinjiang Internment Camps?



This is all about 'state interest' that debunks the grim depictions of so-called powerful leaders of the Muslim world and their sanctimonious stances. To the extent of Machiavelli's Prince, they are on the right track as they uphold their state interest. Rhetorically, the question that arises in this perspective is why do they use religious norms and only talk about Palestine, Afghanistan and Kashmir? Is this only for securing votes and power? Erdogan's populism is gravely palpable in which he seldom follows 'elitist and establishment' policies going beyond the canopy of religious populism.



They show hubris to prove that they are the true religious proprietors in their domestic arena but when it goes against their profit they don't heed to any religious sentiment and responsibility like about Uyghur. The horrendous scenario regarding the phenomenon illustrates 'profit' is above all! Religion, sentiment, morality all are mirages to international relations. This double-standard is an art of ensuring profit which is pursued not only by the West, Christian and atheist but also by the East, Muslim and devout. Thus, it seems the roles of Princes (of Machiavelli) in Turkey and Pakistan in preserving the "State Profit" subverted the sentiment about "Prophet and Morality". There is no place for sentiment, it is all about state interest.

The writer is a Dhaka-based freelance columnist and student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka







