Viva-Voce of CSS Examination

He was Md Sirazul Hoque, Head Assistant in a Ministry of the government of East Pakistan. After the closing hours of government offices he used to come to my residence and take notes in short hand of my dictations. Since our time often did not coincide we found out a way: when I had time I used to dictate my writings to a tape recorder.



Mr Hoque played the recorder to take down my recorded writings in short hand. This practice was convenient to both of us although it often caused amused surprise to those who saw the operation. The written examinations for the CSS for us ended within 1966. The Viva-Voce examination followed. The Headquarters of the Central Public Service Commission was located in Rawalpindi, Islamabad. Its members used to come to Dhaka to hold the Viva-Voce for East Pakistani candidates who were successful in the written examinations. I remember that the office of the PSC in Dhaka was in a two storied building in Dhanmondi close to the lake. By the time our Viva-Voce examinations were about to take place, my doubts regarding the wisdom of becoming a Civil Servant grew stronger.



In fact, although I knew that adverse political reports with the government would not allow me to continue with my University job, I thought that even at this point of time there would be some other way out. On the day of my test I felt that I should treat the examination so casually as not to succeed. I thought this would somehow make a path which would render my joining the Civil Service impossible. I found members of the board including Mr. Fazlur Rahman, a Bengali who was earlier Director of Public Instructions (DPI) of East Pakistan. Another Bengali member Mr. Saad Ullah formerly of the Police Service of Pakistan was absent. His son Shahed Saad Ullah also took the CSS examination in 1966.



In my interview routine questions such as those about occupation and hobbies were followed by more serious ones. I was in no mood to please them by showing pro-establishment inclinations. Thus, when asked if I thought that the present regime was democratic and representative, I replied in the negative. The board said, "why do you say that? After all regular presidential and legislative elections had already taken place!" I answered that the votes were not caste by the people but by a fraction of the nation which composed of Basic Democrats.



How can election by a few be called a democratic one." One of the members said, "Can't you see that the Basic Democrats constitute an electoral college like that of the United States of America and no one calls the USA undemocratic". I answered, in the USA, the members of the Electoral College vote to reflect the desires of the People who are their electors. Unlike in third World countries such as Pakistan they do not betray the trust of the People".



The board remained silent after my remarks so clearly opposed to the government view and stand. I thought I had earned enough of the board's displeasure as to cut a sorry figure in the Viva examination. But the questions kept on coming. "Why have you shown choice for the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) alone? What will you do if you cannot get into the CSP?" I said, 'I shall be happy with my job as a teacher." The members then said that to us it seems that you are the kind of person best suited for a diplomatic job.



Why don't you express your desire to join the Foreign Service? We shall have your form brought here so that you can change your choice. We are authorised to allow you to do that." I replied, "I shall not choose a diplomatic career because that would mean staying abroad and shunning the responsibilities to my brothers and sisters in our joint family. They are still students and my father's income is not adequate enough to cover their needs.



One of the members then asked, "Is the law of Primogeniture applicable in Islam?" I knew that Primogeniture meant the eldest child succeeds the position of his or her father. This is the back bone of dynastic royalty. Islam of course, does not permit or practice Primogeniture and I said so. The board then said, "Why should the eldest son of a Muslim family share all the responsibilities of his father?" I said, may be that was the legal and technical position.



But the moral situation indicates otherwise. The members then burst into laughter and approvingly said, "You are a taught nut to crack". I knew at that moment my attempts to deliberately fail in the Viva-Voce examination had miserably failed. In fact, within a few hours I came to learn unofficially that I had scored the highest marks in viva that year-280 out of 300!

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder

Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".









