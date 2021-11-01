

Looming climate change catastrophe—last chances to avert



Unless we try hard and put nature right, we would leave behind us an uninhabitable earth for our posterity. Our posterity would find them in the midst of a cataclysm that the incumbent world leaders have so far allowed to develop by their indifference and inadequate response to the adverse impacts of climate change.



Millions amongst our posterity will face death in extreme climatic events, like severe heat, drought, forest fires, floods, cyclones, sea-level rise, tsunamis, earthquakes, and other unthought-of natural disasters not seen or experienced by humanity before, including the internal mass migration of millions of homeless people. And all this will happen because of us, humans, who have inflicted grievous damage to nature by dumping immeasurable billions of tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the Earth's atmosphere.



The GHGs trapped there are irresistibly causing global warming, which is lifting the sea level and is behind the extreme climatic events that are happening across the globe today. By the emission of GHGs, deforestation, etc., humankind has undermined the global ecological balance. The imbalance is now having a drastic domino effect on the entire global environment and it is making the Earth literally uninhabitable.



Climate scientists have been crying themselves hoarse since the publication of the IPCC's first report in 1990 in their efforts to attract attention of the world leaders to the looming threat of climate change. Nevertheless, most world leaders have so far not only ignored their warnings, but also labelled them alarmists. Former US president, Donald Trump, undermined global efforts to reduce GHG emissions. He flouted the predictions of the climate scientists, called them "the prophets of doom", and climate change, "an expensive hoax"; and withdrew his country from the Paris Climate Accord of 2015. Meanwhile, the climate crisis might have passed the point of no reversal or remedy.



So far, humankind has done very little to reverse this mounting global climate crisis. It seems, humanity, by their callousness and inaction, would make this planet as dead as other planets of the solar system. Some of those planets, such as Mars, probably had water that perhaps once supported life on them. They were also probably as living and as beautiful as the Earth. Perhaps they had intelligent beings on them too. Who knows? However, today, they are all dead. The question is: Is the Earth going the same way because of what human beings are doing to it?



If we fail to restore nature in its proper state, our posterity will hold us responsible; and they will curse us for being selfish, irresponsible, reckless, and inconsiderate. As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently observed ahead of the two-week-long COP 26 to be held in Glasgow from October 31 (2021), "our grandchildren will know that we are the culprits and... that we were warned and they will know that it was this generation that came centre stage to speak and act on behalf of posterity and that we missed our cue and they will ask themselves what kind of people we were�so selfish and so short-sighted."



According to a new global survey, nearly 60% of young people across the globe, aged between 16 and 25, are very worried about climate change. Most think, "Humanity is doomed. Many feel betrayed, ignored, and abandoned by politicians." It is indeed high time that we woke up to the grim reality around us. We are currently on a course that would devastate the Earth, and eventually annihilate human beings as a species.



Fortunately, some influential world leaders, like President Xi Jinping of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, as well as EU leaders seem to have properly gauged the magnitudes of the unfolding climate crisis and now they are earnestly endeavouring to save the Earth and humanity from a man-made apocalypse. I believe climate scientists heaved a sigh of relief to see Donald Trump go from power and President Joe Biden take over.



Joe Biden is bringing his country back to the Paris Climate Accord. Meanwhile, he has passed some executive orders to reduce emissions of damaging gases. He would now personally attend the opening day of COP 26. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would also attend in person, as would Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and HOGs of many other countries.



With its proximity to the sea, flat and low-lying topography, high population density, and inadequacy of infrastructure, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries of the world to the effects of climate change, although it accounts for only about 0.35 percent of global GHG emissions. The predicted inundation of a huge area of our small country owing to the rising sea level constitutes the single most horrifying climate threat for us. The increase in global temperature, by around 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the current century, would cause the sea level rise.



This single most horrifying consequence of climate change might trigger in its turn many other crises of extremely intractable nature, like the need to move many millions of people from the inundated areas to the higher areas of the country, massive loss of livelihoods and agricultural lands, food insecurity, eco-system imbalance, multifarious diseases, socioeconomic chaos, and political instability. Therefore, we must gear our adaptation and mitigation efforts to the prevention of inundation of our land surface.



In response to the gravity of the issue, Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has become one of the most active countries in the world in respect of policy formulation, enactment of laws, generation of own funds to supplement those from abroad, launching of broad-based long-term visionary plans, and their implementation for combating the climate crisis. In recognition, Sheikh Hasina, has been honoured with UN awards.



Instead of depending fully on the UN and other international organisations for assessment of the environmental situations in our country, we should have a body of our own at the national level to keep a close and constant watch on the impacts of climate change on our country and on the countries of our region and beyond. They would analyse the unfurling environmental situations and advise the government on necessary remedial actions.



The world has roughly a decade's time to act successfully against climate change. Beyond this period, the devastating impacts of climate change will become irreversible. No country in the world is immune from the destructive effects of climate change. Therefore, the rich and technologically developed countries should work together with other countries of the world to combat the climate menace.



The world is now more conscious than at any time in the past about the hideous threats the climate crisis poses to our planet and to humanity. People across the globe are now anxiously witnessing before their very eyes many distressing impacts of climate change. Therefore, as COP 26 gets underway, they will keep tabs on it for a very urgently needed successful outcome. COP 26 is truly one of the last chances to save humanity and our beautiful planet from utter ruination.

The writer is former

ambassador & secretary







The number one concern and challenge for the whole of humanity today is the looming and threatening climate change. The climate change is going to rout humanity, unless we take urgent and appropriate actions to avert its massive and intensive impacts. By his many decades of activities against nature, humankind, is about to destroy this beautiful planet, Earth, our home. It is because of us that our children and grandchildren are going to be in grave perils.Unless we try hard and put nature right, we would leave behind us an uninhabitable earth for our posterity. Our posterity would find them in the midst of a cataclysm that the incumbent world leaders have so far allowed to develop by their indifference and inadequate response to the adverse impacts of climate change.Millions amongst our posterity will face death in extreme climatic events, like severe heat, drought, forest fires, floods, cyclones, sea-level rise, tsunamis, earthquakes, and other unthought-of natural disasters not seen or experienced by humanity before, including the internal mass migration of millions of homeless people. And all this will happen because of us, humans, who have inflicted grievous damage to nature by dumping immeasurable billions of tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the Earth's atmosphere.The GHGs trapped there are irresistibly causing global warming, which is lifting the sea level and is behind the extreme climatic events that are happening across the globe today. By the emission of GHGs, deforestation, etc., humankind has undermined the global ecological balance. The imbalance is now having a drastic domino effect on the entire global environment and it is making the Earth literally uninhabitable.Climate scientists have been crying themselves hoarse since the publication of the IPCC's first report in 1990 in their efforts to attract attention of the world leaders to the looming threat of climate change. Nevertheless, most world leaders have so far not only ignored their warnings, but also labelled them alarmists. Former US president, Donald Trump, undermined global efforts to reduce GHG emissions. He flouted the predictions of the climate scientists, called them "the prophets of doom", and climate change, "an expensive hoax"; and withdrew his country from the Paris Climate Accord of 2015. Meanwhile, the climate crisis might have passed the point of no reversal or remedy.So far, humankind has done very little to reverse this mounting global climate crisis. It seems, humanity, by their callousness and inaction, would make this planet as dead as other planets of the solar system. Some of those planets, such as Mars, probably had water that perhaps once supported life on them. They were also probably as living and as beautiful as the Earth. Perhaps they had intelligent beings on them too. Who knows? However, today, they are all dead. The question is: Is the Earth going the same way because of what human beings are doing to it?If we fail to restore nature in its proper state, our posterity will hold us responsible; and they will curse us for being selfish, irresponsible, reckless, and inconsiderate. As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently observed ahead of the two-week-long COP 26 to be held in Glasgow from October 31 (2021), "our grandchildren will know that we are the culprits and... that we were warned and they will know that it was this generation that came centre stage to speak and act on behalf of posterity and that we missed our cue and they will ask themselves what kind of people we were�so selfish and so short-sighted."According to a new global survey, nearly 60% of young people across the globe, aged between 16 and 25, are very worried about climate change. Most think, "Humanity is doomed. Many feel betrayed, ignored, and abandoned by politicians." It is indeed high time that we woke up to the grim reality around us. We are currently on a course that would devastate the Earth, and eventually annihilate human beings as a species.Fortunately, some influential world leaders, like President Xi Jinping of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, as well as EU leaders seem to have properly gauged the magnitudes of the unfolding climate crisis and now they are earnestly endeavouring to save the Earth and humanity from a man-made apocalypse. I believe climate scientists heaved a sigh of relief to see Donald Trump go from power and President Joe Biden take over.Joe Biden is bringing his country back to the Paris Climate Accord. Meanwhile, he has passed some executive orders to reduce emissions of damaging gases. He would now personally attend the opening day of COP 26. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would also attend in person, as would Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and HOGs of many other countries.With its proximity to the sea, flat and low-lying topography, high population density, and inadequacy of infrastructure, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries of the world to the effects of climate change, although it accounts for only about 0.35 percent of global GHG emissions. The predicted inundation of a huge area of our small country owing to the rising sea level constitutes the single most horrifying climate threat for us. The increase in global temperature, by around 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the current century, would cause the sea level rise.This single most horrifying consequence of climate change might trigger in its turn many other crises of extremely intractable nature, like the need to move many millions of people from the inundated areas to the higher areas of the country, massive loss of livelihoods and agricultural lands, food insecurity, eco-system imbalance, multifarious diseases, socioeconomic chaos, and political instability. Therefore, we must gear our adaptation and mitigation efforts to the prevention of inundation of our land surface.In response to the gravity of the issue, Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has become one of the most active countries in the world in respect of policy formulation, enactment of laws, generation of own funds to supplement those from abroad, launching of broad-based long-term visionary plans, and their implementation for combating the climate crisis. In recognition, Sheikh Hasina, has been honoured with UN awards.Instead of depending fully on the UN and other international organisations for assessment of the environmental situations in our country, we should have a body of our own at the national level to keep a close and constant watch on the impacts of climate change on our country and on the countries of our region and beyond. They would analyse the unfurling environmental situations and advise the government on necessary remedial actions.The world has roughly a decade's time to act successfully against climate change. Beyond this period, the devastating impacts of climate change will become irreversible. No country in the world is immune from the destructive effects of climate change. Therefore, the rich and technologically developed countries should work together with other countries of the world to combat the climate menace.The world is now more conscious than at any time in the past about the hideous threats the climate crisis poses to our planet and to humanity. People across the globe are now anxiously witnessing before their very eyes many distressing impacts of climate change. Therefore, as COP 26 gets underway, they will keep tabs on it for a very urgently needed successful outcome. COP 26 is truly one of the last chances to save humanity and our beautiful planet from utter ruination.The writer is formerambassador & secretary