LAXMIPUR, Oct 31: Alhaj Mahbubur Rahman, an employee of District Income Tax office, died of heart failure at his residence in Ward No. 6 under Laxmipur Municipality at dawn on Thursday. He was 62.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Bashikpur Village o the upazila at noon.

He left behind his wife, two sons, five siblings and many well-wishers to mourn his death.