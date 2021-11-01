Video
Home Countryside

Mentally-disabled woman raped in Habiganj

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Oct 31: A mentally-disabled woman was allegedly raped by a young boy in Shimulia Village of Bahubal Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.
The victim, 26, was the daughter of late Shirajul Mia, a resident of the area.
Locals said one Mobarak Mia, 16, son of Didar Mia of the area, entered the house of the woman in the evening, took her into a nearby bush forcibly, and raped her there.
Later, locals rescued the victim and admitted her to Habiganj Sadar Hospital at night.
However, police are trying to arrest the accused.


