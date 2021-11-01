Mentally-disabled woman raped in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Oct 31: A mentally-disabled woman was allegedly raped by a young boy in Shimulia Village of Bahubal Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The victim, 26, was the daughter of late Shirajul Mia, a resident of the area.

Locals said one Mobarak Mia, 16, son of Didar Mia of the area, entered the house of the woman in the evening, took her into a nearby bush forcibly, and raped her there.

Later, locals rescued the victim and admitted her to Habiganj Sadar Hospital at night.

However, police are trying to arrest the accused.





