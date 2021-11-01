57 injured in UP polls clashes in three dists

At least 57 people have been injured in separate clashes centring the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in three districts- Patuakhali, Munshiganj and Bogura, in three days.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A total of 11 people were injured in a clash that took place in between two groups of Awami League (AL) in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Of the injured, one Md Sajib, 19, son of Nasir Pada of Batkajal Village, was shot by his rivals. He was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Police and local sources said a clash in between the supporters of AL-backed candidate Md Kamal Hossain Biswas and rebel candidate of AL Md Shahjada Hawlader took place in Nawmala College Road area at around 10:30pm.

At least 11 people from both sides were injured at that time.

Being informed, police rushed in took the situation under control. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A least 40 people have been injured in separate clashes centring the UP election in Sreenagar Upazila of the district in two days.

Eight people were injured in a clash that broke out in Boubazar area under Rarikhal Union of the upazila on Friday night.

Police and local sources said individual chairman candidate for the UP election Harun ur Rashid along with his supporters was returning home after campaign at around 8pm.

At that time, supporters of AL-backed candidate A Barek Khan Bari attacked on them, leaving eight people including Harun ur Rashid injured.

Sreepur PS OC Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

Earlier, at least 32 people were injured in two separate clashes in the upazila in two days.

A clash took place in Brahmankhola Village under Tantar Union in the upazila at noon.

The incident left at least at least 31 people injured.

Of the injured, the chairman candidate Ali Akber and his associate Tushar were taken to Dhaka for better treatment.

Earlier on Thursday night, one person was injured in a clash in Baroigaon Village under Atpara Union in the upazila on Thursday night.

Sreepur PS OC Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: At least six people have been injured in separate clashes centring the upcoming UP election in Shibganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

Five people including chairman candidate Mozaffar Hossain were injured in an attack carried out by the supporters of AL rebel candidate Belal Hossain in Atmul Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The injured are Mozaffar Hossain, Shahinur, Mahfuz, Kamal and Milon.

Local sources said supporters of Belal Hossain attacked on the rally of Mozaffar Hossain at Atmul Bazar in the evening, leaving five people injured.

Meanwhile, Belal Hossain denied the allegation.

Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a man was seriously injured by his rivals in Nungola Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The injured person is Abdur Razzak, 35, son of Mojibar Rahman of Rojakpur Village in the upazila.

He is the supporter of rebel candidate of AL Badrul Alam for the Nungola UP election.

Local sources said supporters of AL-backed candidate Alim Uddin attacked on Abdur Razzak at Ghoradhap Bazar at around 4:30pm, leaving him critically injured.





