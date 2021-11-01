Three AL rebel candidates expelled in Dinajpur, Khagrachhari

Three rebel candidates of Awami League (AL) for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election have been expelled from the party in two districts- Dinajpur and Khagrachhari, in two days.

DINAJPUR: Two local leaders of AL have been expelled from the party for declaring them as 'rebel candidates' in Hakimpur Upazila.

The expelled leaders are: upazila unit AL's Swechchhasebak League Vice-president Kawsar Rahman and Upazila Unit Joint Secretary Shahdat Hossain Shado.

Upazila Unit AL General Secretary (GS) Abdur Rahman Liton and Swechchhasebak League President Taher Ali Mandal issued the expulsion letter on Friday night.

Kawsar Rahman and Shahdat Hossain expected AL's nomination as chairman candidates from No. 1 Khatramadhavpara and No. 2 Boyaldar UPs in the upcoming UP election slated to be held on November 11. But they did not get any green signal from the high command.

As a result, the two candidates declared them as rebel candidate which has violated the party discipline.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: A rebel candidate of AL for the upcoming UP election was expelled from the party in Matiranga Upazila of the district.

The expelled AL leader is Md Jamir Ali Bhuiyan. He was the president of Amtali Union Unit of AL.

Matiranga Upazila AL President M Humayun Morshed Khan and its GS Subash Chakma in a press release confirmed the matter on Thursday night.

According to the press release, GS of Amtali Union Unit of AL Md Abdul Goni, also the incumbent chairman, got the nomination to fight for the election on the side of AL from the central committee.





