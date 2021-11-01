Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three AL rebel candidates expelled in Dinajpur, Khagrachhari

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Our Correspondents

Three rebel candidates of Awami League (AL) for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election have been expelled from the party in two districts- Dinajpur and Khagrachhari, in two days.
DINAJPUR: Two local leaders of AL have been expelled from the party for declaring them as 'rebel candidates' in Hakimpur Upazila.
The expelled leaders are: upazila unit AL's Swechchhasebak League Vice-president Kawsar Rahman and Upazila Unit Joint Secretary Shahdat Hossain Shado.
Upazila Unit AL General Secretary (GS) Abdur Rahman Liton and Swechchhasebak League President Taher Ali Mandal issued the expulsion letter on Friday night.
Kawsar Rahman and Shahdat Hossain expected AL's nomination as chairman candidates from No. 1 Khatramadhavpara and No. 2 Boyaldar UPs in the upcoming UP election slated to be held on November 11. But they did not get any green signal from the high command.
As a result, the two candidates declared them as rebel candidate which has violated the party discipline.
MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: A rebel candidate of AL for the upcoming UP election was expelled from the party in Matiranga Upazila of the district.
The expelled AL leader is Md Jamir Ali Bhuiyan. He was the president of Amtali Union Unit of AL.
Matiranga Upazila AL President M Humayun Morshed Khan and its GS Subash Chakma in a press release confirmed the matter on Thursday night.
According to the press release, GS of Amtali Union Unit of AL Md Abdul Goni, also the incumbent chairman, got the nomination to fight for the election on the side of AL from the central committee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Mentally-disabled woman raped in Habiganj
57 injured in UP polls clashes in three dists
Three AL rebel candidates expelled in Dinajpur, Khagrachhari
Enacting Right to Food Act underscored
Five minors drown in two districts
Two held in rape cases in two dists
Feni mayor asked to make Paglichhara Canal pollution-free


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft