Enacting Right to Food Act underscored



A discussion meeting held in Pirojpur Town on Sunday to mark the World Food Day. Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity and Food Security Network-Bangladesh jointly organized the programme. photo: observer

They organized a colourful rally and a discussion meeting in the town on the occasion. People from all walks of life took part in the rally.

At the discussion, the speakers laid emphasis on ensuring livelihood, food and nutrition to all citizens. They also asked for enacting the Right to Food Act.

The speakers said the Right to Food is a fundamental right of every human being; the Right to Food is inextricably linked with hunger, poverty, and malnutrition; and it is not a charitable issue.

They further said, although the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh identifies food as a basic need for livelihood, Bangladesh ranks 84th out of 113 countries and the lowest in South Asia in 2020 as per the Global Food Security Index.

They further said, though the constitution of the country provides for food, shelter, housing and education for all people, 2.5 crore malnourished people are yet to get it; and Bangladesh has signed the agreement for meeting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The discussion meeting was held in the Gopal Krishna Town club conference hall in the morning.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed, District Food Controller Sheikh Moshiur Rahman, Principal Shadeb Chandra Paul of Aftab Uddin College, District Livestock Officer Dr. Tarun Kumar Shikder, Agriculture Officer Engineer Md Moniruzzman, Chairman of Iatiya Mahila Sangstha Rashida Akram, Panel Mayor of Pirojpur Municipality Hafiza Akhter Khushi., Secretary of Bangladesh Krishak Samity Nimai Mondal, and Vice-President of Bandladesh Krishak League Nurul Islam Khan were present at the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Ziaul Ahsan, executive director of Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity.

According to UN, 2.5 crore people in the country are suffering from malnutrition; a total of 44 per cent women are suffering from anaemia.

"If we want to be a real developing country, this situation has to be changed. The initiative to enact the Right to Food Act should be implemented immediately," the speakers said, adding, 31 per cent of the country's children are not developed physically due to lack of proper nutrition; also 811 million people in the world go to bed hungry every night although one-third of the food produced is wasted.

According to them, in order to ensure safe and nutritious food in the country, it is necessary to enact the Right to Food Act in the light of the voluntary guidelines of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Prime Minister has promised to enact the Right to Food Act by 2026; but no visible progress has been made so far by the ministry concerned, the speakers maintained.

Speakers also said, women and children in the country are mostly backward in the case of nutrition rights; 60 per cent women in Bangladesh are suffering from different forms of malnutrition.

So the Right to Food Act has to be enacted to ensure food and nutrition for all human being, they maintained.







